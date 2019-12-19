Oakland Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Betting Preview

AFC West rivals battle when Oakland visits Los Angeles at 4:05 p.m. ET, on Dec. 22, 2019, at Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA. The Raiders and Chargers are closing out losing seasons prior to moving to Las Vegas, NV. and Inglewood, CA. respectively.

Spread: Chargers -7 (-105) | Raiders +7 (-115)

Moneyline: Chargers (-305) | Raiders (+245)

Game Total: OVER 45 (-110) | UNDER 45 (-110)

Oakland Season to Date

Letting down the long-suffering Black Hole faithful, the Raiders ended a 25-year run in Oakland with a 20-16 loss to Jacksonville last week. Seeming in control, with a 16-3 halftime lead, Oakland didn’t score in the second half. The Jaguars had been blown out during five straight losses. The Raiders are 1-5 SU and 2-4 ATS on the road this year.

Raiders’ Betting Record: ATS 6-8-0 | OVER/UNDER 7-7-0

Oakland Leaders on Offense

QB Derek Carr: 3,372 pass yards with 19 TD and 8 INT

*RB DeAndre Washington: 441 total yards with 2 TD

WR Tyrell Williams: 569 receiving yards with 6 TD

TE Darren Waller: 1,001 receiving yards with 3 TD

* Starter Josh Jacobs (shoulder) is out

Los Angeles Season to Date

Playing close contests throughout most the season, Los Angeles imploded and lost 39-10 to the Vikings in Minnesota during Week 15 action. In a giving mood, the Chargers coughed up four fumbles and Philip Rivers tossed three interceptions. Playing a final game at its temporary home, Los Angeles is 2-5 SU and 1-5-1 ATS as hosts.

Chargers’ Betting Record: ATS 4-9-1 | OVER/UNDER 6-8-0

Los Angeles Leaders on Offense

QB Philip Rivers: 4,055 pass yards with 21 TD and 18 INT

RB Austin Ekeler: 1,392 total yards with 11 TD

WR Keenan Allen: 1,046 receiving yards with 5 TD

TE: Hunter Henry: 565 receiving yards with 4 TD

Chargers vs. Raiders Recent History Favors Los Angeles

Los Angeles and Oakland complete their 2019 season series after Oakland posted a 26-24 Week 10 win at home. The Raiders let a 10-0 first-quarter lead slip away, and fell behind 24-20 before Josh Jacobs scored a last-minute touchdown. Prior to that, the Chargers won and covered four straight games by a 93-42 combined final score.

Los Angeles vs. Oakland Final Thoughts and Pick

With both teams eliminated from the playoffs, there isn’t much on the line here. The fact that this is an AFC West Division rivalry duel does add some spice to the contest. Stud rookie running back Josh Jacobs (shoulder) has been ruled out and that is a blow to the Raiders offense. Backup DeAndre Washington will get the start for Oakland.

Oakland also took a hit on the offensive line as Pro Bowl nominated right tackle Trent Brown was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday. Derek Carr has been sacked 15 times over the last six games and will face a heavy pass rush from Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. While the spread is large here, lay the line and bet on the Chargers.

Pick: Chargers -7

Season Record: 25-46-1