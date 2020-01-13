The NFL Championship games are set after a fantastic weekend of Divisional games. The San Francisco 49ers advanced to the NFC title game after riding a dominant run game en route to a 27-10 victory over the overmatched Minnesota Vikings, covering as 7-point home favorites. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans continued their magical postseason run, knocking out Lamar Jackson and the No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens 28-12 behind another dominant performance by Derrick Henry as 10-point road underdogs. On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in the NFL playoff history, coming back from a 24-point deficit to defeat the Houston Texans 51-31 as 9-point home favorites. The Green Bay Packers held on to defeat the Seattle Seahawks, capping off the four-game weekend slate with a 28-23 home victory and covering as 4-point favorites.

The sharp information out in Vegas had yet another profitable weekend smashing both of their NFL Divisional Playoff wagers. The betting plays, supplied only to Sports Illustrated, remained red-hot after nailing both San Francisco (-7) and Kansas City (-9) over the weekend. The sharp information is now a perfect 4-0 ATS in the NFL Playoffs over the past two weeks. Over the last two months, the sharps have absolutely crushed the sportsbooks in both NFL and college football wagering. The information straight from Frankie Taddeo, Sports Illustrated’s Gambling Vegas Insider, is currently on an amazing 22-6-1 ATS (79%) run on all football plays. Be sure to be on the lookout for the AFC and NFC Championships betting plays later this week!

AFC Championship Game

No. 6 Tennessee (11-7 SU, 10-7-1 ATS) at No. 2 Kansas City (13-4 SU, 11-5-1 ATS)

Moneyline: Tennessee: (+280) | Kansas City: (-350)

Spread: TEN: +7.5 (-110) | KC: -7.5 (-110)

Total: 52– Over: (-110) | Under: 52 (-110)

Game Info: January 19th, 2020 3:05pm ET / 12:05pm PT | CBS

NFC Championship Game

No. 2 Green Bay (14-3 SU, 11-6 ATS) at No. 1 San Francisco (14-3 SU, 10-6-1 ATS)

Moneyline: Green Bay (+260) | San Francisco: (-320)

Spread: GB: +7 (-110) | SF: 7 (-110)

Total: 45– Over: (-110) | Under: 45 (-110)

Game Info: January 19th, 2020 6:40pm ET / 3:40pm PT | FOX

For those looking to jump into the futures markets, here are the updated odds for the Super Bowl LIV:

SUPER BOWL LIV ODDS:

Kansas City Chiefs +140

San Francisco 49ers +150

Green Bay Packers +700

Tennessee Titans +800

SUPER BOWL LIV EARLY LINE:

AFC -1

NFC 50.5