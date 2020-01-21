Super Bowl LIV MVP Odds: Patrick Mahomes the Clear Favorite

Although the Kansas City Chiefs are just small one-point favorites over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a clear favorite to earn MVP honors. According to the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas, the stud signal-caller is the even-money favorite to take home the distinguished award. The rest of the field are as follows:

Patrick Mahomes +100

Jimmy Garoppolo +350

Raheem Mostert +800

Damien Williams +1200

Tyreek Hill +1600

Travis Kelce +1600

George Kittle +1600

Nick Bosa +2000

Deebo Samuel +3000

Sammy Watkins +4000

Tevin Coleman +4000

Emmanuel Sanders +5000

Mecole Hardman +5000

Richard Sherman +8000

Tyrann Mathieu +8000

Chris Jones +8000

Fred Warner +8000

Kendrick Bourne +10000

Robby Gould +10000

DeMarcus Robinson +10000

Harrison Butker +10000

Frank Clark +10000

Kyle Juszczyk +20000

Darwin Thompson +20000

Field +1400

