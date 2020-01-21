Super Bowl LIV MVP Odds: Patrick Mahomes the Clear Favorite
Although the Kansas City Chiefs are just small one-point favorites over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a clear favorite to earn MVP honors. According to the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas, the stud signal-caller is the even-money favorite to take home the distinguished award. The rest of the field are as follows:
Patrick Mahomes +100
Jimmy Garoppolo +350
Raheem Mostert +800
Damien Williams +1200
Tyreek Hill +1600
Travis Kelce +1600
George Kittle +1600
Nick Bosa +2000
Deebo Samuel +3000
Sammy Watkins +4000
Tevin Coleman +4000
Emmanuel Sanders +5000
Mecole Hardman +5000
Richard Sherman +8000
Tyrann Mathieu +8000
Chris Jones +8000
Fred Warner +8000
Kendrick Bourne +10000
Robby Gould +10000
DeMarcus Robinson +10000
Harrison Butker +10000
Frank Clark +10000
Kyle Juszczyk +20000
Darwin Thompson +20000
Field +1400