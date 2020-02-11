Tuesdays are normally a light slate in the NBA. There are just five games to wager on tonight, but I do see a couple of places where we can get some value.

Betting on the NBA will be real tricky after today as players get ready for the All-Star break. I have two best bets for the slate, but I would also lean on the under in the Spurs vs. Thunder game.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: 76ers +1.5

The Philadelphia 76ers are a true wildcard in the NBA's Eastern Conference. The Sixers have the talent to make a deep playoff run, but the problem is they look like a team in constant turmoil.

We all know about their road struggles, and I think it comes from a lack of focus on road trips. We have to remember that the Sixers' two big stars are still young players. When Philadelphia plays at home they are focused on offense and stifling on defense.

Tonight, Philadelphia hosts the Clippers, who are one of the favorites to win the NBA title. This game opened up with the Clippers as one-point favorites. 70% of the tickets are backing the road Clippers, yet the line has only moved by a half-point.

Bigger bettors are taking the points with the 76ers. Philadelphia has been excellent at Wells Fargo Center this year. They are 24-2 straight up and 14-11-1 against the spread at home. Philly has home victories over the Lakers, Celtics and Bucks. Tonight, they will add the Clippers to that list.

Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets: Celtics +2

Nothing is sports betting is absolute. It was just yesterday that we preached fading trendy underdogs. Twenty-four hours later I'm telling you to back a trendy underdog.

The Celtics, who are on a seven-game winning streak, are two-point road dogs tonight against the Rockets. I think Boston is undervalued in this spot.

Houston has played well at home this season, but they are coming off back-to-back losses. The Rockets are yet to win with their new small-ball lineup.

I would not be surprised if public and sharp bettors got behind the Celtics tonight. I would expect this line to move enough where the Celtics are the favorite before tip-off. I think Boston is worth a moneyline bet tonight.

Season Record: 69-56

