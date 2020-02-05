As we know, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow will not have the opportunity to win back-to-back Heisman trophies. Instead, he will almost certainly be the first player selected in this April’s NFL draft. Thanks to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, we have the earliest odds out for next season’s Heisman winner. If you are looking to find the winner, you probably need to focus on signal-callers, as only three non-quarterbacks have won the award dating back to 2000. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields lead the way in the initial offering.

Predicting who will win the award is never an easy endeavor, especially so early in the preseason. In 2018, eventual winner Kyler Murray wasn’t even listed in opening markets, joining offerings just a few weeks before the start of the season at odds of 25-1. The 2019 season produced an even more unlikely winner: Joe Burrow could be found as high as 125-1 in some books around Vegas over the summer.

Some interesting early moves since the release at the SuperBook involve QB D’Eriq King—who after transferring from Houston to Miami climbed inside the top-15 at 30-1 odds. In addition, another big mover has been Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders, who opened at 100-1. After some sizable action, he now stands inside the top-20 at odds of 40-1. Auburn’s Bo Nix (25/1), Alabama’s Mac Jones (30-1), Iowa State’s Brock Purdy (60/1) and Baylor’s Charlie Brewer offer some nice long-shot value. However, all bettors should definitely keep an eye on Oklahoma redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler (12-1). Rattler was the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country, and if he can win the starting job, he will join a system that has produced two of the past three Heisman winners (Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield), along with this past year’s runner-up finisher in Jalen Hurts.

ODDS

Justin Fields (Ohio State) 4/1

Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) 4/1

Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma) 12/1

Sam Ehlinger (Texas) 14/1

Jamie Newman (Georgia) 14/1

Travis Etienne (Clemson) 20/1

Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State) 20/1

Ian Book (Notre Dame) 20/1

Bo Nix (Auburn) 25/1

Kedon Slovis (USC) 30/1

Myles Brennan (LSU) 30/1

Mac Jones (Alabama) 30/1

Sam Howell (UNC) 30/1

D’Eriq King (Miami-FL) 30/1

Adrian Martinez (Nebraska) 30/1

Sean Clifford (Penn St) 40/1

Najee Harris (Alabama) 40/1

Spencer Sanders (Oklahoma St) 40/1

Kellen Mond (Texas A&M) 50/1

Master Teague III (Ohio St) 60/1

Tyler Shough (Oregon) 60/1

Brock Purdy (Iowa St) 60/1

CJ Verdell (Oregon) 60/1

Kyle Trask (Florida) 60/1

Charlie Brewer (Baylor) 60/1

Zamir White (Georgia) 80/1

Michael Penix Jr (Indiana) 100/1

Ja’Marr Chase (LSU) 100/1

Dylan McCaffrey (Michigan) 100/1

Rondale Moore (Purdue) 100/1

Devonta Smith (Alabama) 100/1

Jaylen Waddle (Alabama) 100/1

Chubba Purdy (Florida St) 100/1

Michael Warren (Cincinnati) 100/1

Penei Sewell (Oregon) 100/1

Dillion Gabriel (UCF) 100/1

Brady White (Memphis) 100/1

Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis) 100/1

Justyn Ross (Clemson) 100/1

Micale Cunningham (Louisville) 100/1

K.J. Costello (Mississippi State) 100/1