NBA Best Bets: Thunder-Pelicans

Man, that Hawks bet was a bad one last night. The Cavaliers have played both of their best games this season against the Hawks. Thankfully the Lakers took care of business so we were able to break even last night.

There are only two games on the slate tonight—the final two games before the All-Star break. The Clippers are in Boston with both teams coming off a loss. I don't really don't have a strong opinion on that game, so I will not be betting it. The Clippers are playing their fourth straight road game so I'm not in a rush to back them, especially since Boston has been very good at home this season. If I were to bet on this game, I would take the Under (229).

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Pelicans -3

The Thunder have been very profitable for NBA bettors through the first half of the season. Oklahoma City heads into the break with a 34-19-1 record against the spread. That number is even better on the road, where they are 20-5 ATS.

Billy Donovan has done an excellent job with this team. They are currently seventh in the West, a half-game out of the sixth spot currently held by the Mavericks. Coming into the season, most thought the Thunder would be an afterthought. But Chris Paul has done a great job buying in and leading this roster. With all of that being said, the Thunder are playing like a team looking forward to the All-Star break.

Oklahoma City is 0-3-1 against the spread in its last four games. They've also lost back-to-back games straight up. The Thunder are fading, but I expect them to get back on track after the break.

The Pelicans have played well recently. They've won three games in a row and are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The young Pelicans are excited going into the break. Brandon Ingram will be playing in the All-Star game for the first time in his young career. Zion Williamson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker will both be playing in the Rising Stars game on Friday night. I like the Pelicans to win their fourth game in a row tonight and go into the break on a high note.

People's Parlay

Celtics/Clippers U229, Pelicans ML, Winthrop [CBB] ML, Belmont [CBB] ML (+419)

Season Record: 71-58

Parlay Winnings: (-1.00 units)

