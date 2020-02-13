XFL Week 2 Lines and Sharp Plays

The XFL is back after a 19-year hiatus. If Week 1 is any indication, the league may have found a winning formula.

The new XFL consists of eight teams playing a 10-week regular season schedule. A one-week playoff will feature the top two teams from each conference battling it out for the right to participate in the league’s championship game.

Week 2 Lines

(Odds courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook)

New York Guardians at DC Defenders (-6.5)

Total: 48

Kickoff: Saturday, February 15 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Tampa Bay Vipers (-3) at Seattle Dragons

Total: 45

Kickoff: Saturday, February 15 at 5 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Dallas Renegades (-4) at Los Angeles Wildcats

Total: 48

When: Sunday, February 16 at 3 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

St. Louis BattleHawks at Houston Roughnecks (-8)

Total: 50

When: Sunday, February 16 at 6 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

The various different rules compared to the NFL is making it difficult for oddsmakers to set appropriate spreads and totals. The biggest move in the Week 2 lines involves DC taking on New York. Circa Sports out in Vegas opened DC as a 2-point favorite, but that was quickly adjusted as we now see DC as a near full touchdown favorite at nearly every shop around Vegas.

The XFL offers some immense betting opportunities because books are unsure of their algorithms since they fail to possess any historical data to input into their models. Plus, the new rules cause unpredictable scores you would not traditionally see in NFL or NCAA games.

As expected, the biggest line moves in Week 1 occurred in the totals market. The first sportsbook to post totals was Circa Sports in Las Vegas. It hung a ‘blind’ number of 40.5 on each of the four games. However, after significant steam, the quartet eventually all closed in the low 50s by kickoff.

It proved very difficult for books to set numbers considering the teams did not play any preseason games. The league clearly wants more scoring to attract fans, however bettors saw only one game go over its closing total (L.A./Houston, 54). In addition, only two games went over the opening numbers of (40.5) posted by Circa. There are no traditional PAT kicks in the XFL, as teams are only allowed to go for a one-point conversion (from the 2-yard line), a two-point try (from the 5-yard line) or a three-point attempt (from the 10-yard line).

The Renegades were the preseason favorites, but following a lackluster 15-9 loss to the BattleHawks in Week 1, books were forced to make a notable adjustment (the latest futures odds are posted at the bottom of this article). However, it should be noted that the loss came without starting quarterback Landry Jones, who was forced to sit with a knee injury. Jones is expected to be under center against the Wildcats on Sunday. Accordingly, Dallas is listed as 4-point favorites in Week 2, as Bob Stoops gets reunited with his star signal caller from their days together at Oklahoma.

Week 2 Sharp Plays

Seattle Dragons +3

The sharps have backed the Dragons as 3-point home underdogs. The books could very well have the wrong team favored in this spot if Vipers quarterback Aaron Murray plays as poorly as he did in Tampa Bay’s Week 1 loss to New York.

Dallas Renegades -3.5

The early sharp money is on Dallas laying the 3.5 points on the road at Los Angeles. As previously mentioned, Renegades signal caller Landry Jones is expected to make his XFL debut and they are betting that he will have a huge impact on the efficiency of Dallas' offense against a Los Angeles defense that just surrendered a league-high 37 points in their opening week loss to Houston.

Houston Roughnecks vs St. Louis BattleHawks (O50)

In the final game of the weekend, the sharp money has backed the over (50) in Houston’s game against St. Louis. There is a reason why this is the highest total on the board in Week 2. If PJ Walker operates the Run and Shoot with the same proficiency as Week 1, the wiseguys see this game easily surpassing the posted total.

Updated Odds to Win 2020 XFL Championship

(Odds courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook)

Houston Roughnecks +225

DC Defenders +350

Dallas Renegades +500

New York Guardians +600

Tampa Bay Vipers +600

St. Louis BattleHawks +800

Los Angeles Wildcats +1400

Seattle Dragons +2000

The Renegades opened the year as the betting favorites (3-1) to win the 2020 XFL title. However, after one week of action the boys behind the counter over at the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas now list the Roughnecks (+225) as the clear favorite.

June Jones' offense looked strong with quarterback PJ Walker racking up four touchdown passes in a 37-17 rout of the Wildcats. Powerful quarterback play is a strong indicator of success and John Murray was impressed by the Week 1 effort, subsequently lowering the SuperBook’s futures market preseason offering (8-1) to the top overall betting choice.

“In addition, our move was further strengthened after they announced the championship game would be played in Houston,” said Murray.

The Defenders also had an impressive showing, led by former Ohio State star Cardale Jones. They overpowered the Dragons 31-19 in Week 1. DC, who was listed as high as 8-1 prior to last week, now slides in as the second choice at +350.

MORE FROM SI:

XFL Commissioner Says The XFL Will Succeed Because It's Faster Than The NFL

XFL Kicks off an Exciting and Successful First Week

Week 1 XFL Sights & Sounds from MetLife Stadium

Early 2020 Heisman Odds: Fields, Lawrence Lead the Way

NFL 2020 MVP Odds: Any Long Shots Worth a Bet?