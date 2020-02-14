West Virginia (18-6 SU, 13-11-1 ATS) at Baylor (22-1 SU, 15-8 ATS)

Spread: WVU: +6 (-110) | BAY: -6 (-110)

Total: Over: 129 (-110) | Under: 129 (-110)

Location: Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas

Game Info: February 15 at 4 p.m. ET | ESPN+

The game of the day on the hardwood Saturday features a Big 12 battle between the No. 1 Baylor Bears—seeking to extend their current 21-game winning streak—and rival No. 14 West Virginia. While the Bears are looking to further cement their case for the No. 1 overall seed come March, West Virginia is looking to bounce back after collapsing down the stretch at home to No. 3 Kansas on Wednesday.

The road has not been kind of late to the Mountaineers, who are 0-3 SU and ATS over their last three games away from Morgantown. They will need to bring their A-game to Waco if they have any desire to take down the best team in the country.

Bob Huggins’ boys will need big efforts from Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver to have any chance to prevent dropping three straight in conference against a Baylor club only allowing 56.2 points per game to Big 12 opponents.

As we all know, this game will not light up the scoreboard as both teams are among the top teams in the nation in scoring defense. Lending more support to bettors looking to back the under is that both teams have held 13 opponents under 60 points this season. Don’t expect it to be raining 3s at Ferrell Center on Saturday afternoon.

In defensive struggles like this is expected to be, fouls could mount up. However, points at the free throw line may also be a problem. West Virginia ranks among the worst in the nation at the charity stripe, only converting 64.3% as a team. Baylor also struggles, shooting just 69.9% from the line.

The sharp money in Vegas believes Baylor will make it 22 straight by shutting down an inconsistent Mountaineers team that has been exposed as of late. The Mountaineers will easily be the more desperate team, but the Bears having home court advantage will be just too much in the end. Lay the points with the Bears.

STREAK STATS:

West Virginia has dropped its last three road games.

Baylor has won its last 11 home games.

West Virginia is 2-1 ATS in its last three games in Waco.

Baylor is 3-2 ATS in its last five home games.

