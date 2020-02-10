March Madness is just around the corner. The First Four play-in games begin on Sunday, March 15. The excitement of the tournament then officially commences on Tuesday, March 17 with 66 action-packed, single-elimination games before a national champion is crowned on April 6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

With less than a month until the college basketball conference tournaments begin, it’s a great time to be speculative and look for some great bets in the futures betting market. This year, bettors will be looking for last season’s Texas Tech, who were offered in the range of 200 to 125-1 only to lose in overtime in the national championship game to the Virginia Cavaliers.

This year’s field is completely wide open. The current No. 1 team in the country, the Baylor Bears, opened at odds of 100-1 are now the fourth betting choice at odds of 12/1, according to the Westgate SuperBook in Vegas. I believe the oddsmakers have the market set properly with Gonzaga, who opened at 14-1 and now stand at the shortest odds to win it all. This may very well be Mark Few’s best team heading into March and the Bulldogs offer decent value at 7-1.

As we have seen in previous years, a potential NBA lottery pick often can carry their squad on their back and enable a deep postseason run. The Dayton Flyers, who opened at 1,000-1 and now stand at 12-1, check that box this year with star Obi Toppin. He's helped the club sit alone atop the Atlantic 10 Conference on a 12-game winning streak.

For my money, the team that fits the bill the best are the San Diego State Aztecs at 20/1. The Aztecs, who are unbeaten at 24-0, are ranked No. 1 by the NCAA’s NET rankings and are led by Wooden Award candidate Malachi Flynn. In addition, bettors very well may be awarded a No. 1 seed come Selection Sunday on a team that opened at 500-1.

No matter your convictions, this year’s NCAA betting futures markets offers some tremendous value.

The sharp information out in Vegas supplied only to Sports Illustrated was on point, going a perfect 7-0 ATS in the NFL Playoffs and culminating with a winning selection on Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV. Over the final three months, the sharps absolutely crushed the sportsbooks in both NFL and college football wagering. The information straight from Frankie Taddeo, Sports Illustrated’s Gambling Vegas Insider, finished on an amazing 25-7-1 ATS (78%) run on all football plays. Be sure to follow here at SI for the sharp NCAA plays all March long!

Odds To Win 2020 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

Gonzaga +700

Kansas +700

Duke +800

Baylor +1200

Seton Hall +1200

Dayton +1200

Louisville +1400

Michigan St +1600

Auburn +1600

San Diego State +2000

Maryland +2000

West Virginia +2000

Kentucky +2500

Oregon +3000

Arizona +3000

Florida St +4000

Ohio St +4000

Villanova +4000

Texas Tech +4000

Penn State +4000

LSU +5000

Iowa +5000

Butler +5000

Michigan +6000

Marquette +6000

Purdue +6000

Illinois +8000

Houston +8000

Colorado +8000

Creighton +8000

BYU +8000

Virginia +10000

Xavier +10000

Florida +10000

Wisconsin +10000

Mississippi St +10000

Cincinnati +10000

Stanford +10000

Alabama +10000

NC State +10000

Rutgers +10000

Oklahoma +10000

Rhode Island +10000

North Carolina +20000

Indiana +20000

Wichita State +20000

Arkansas +20000

St. Marys +20000

Memphis +20000

USC +20000

VCU +20000

Arizona St +20000

Notre Dame +20000

Tennessee +30000

Utah State +30000

SMU +30000

Syracuse +30000

Providence +50000

Georgetown +50000

Virginia Tech +50000

Texas +50000

Iowa St +50000

Full updated SuperBook odds (be sure to press "-" button for best view):

