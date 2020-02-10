Updated March Madness 2020 Odds and Value Plays
March Madness is just around the corner. The First Four play-in games begin on Sunday, March 15. The excitement of the tournament then officially commences on Tuesday, March 17 with 66 action-packed, single-elimination games before a national champion is crowned on April 6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
With less than a month until the college basketball conference tournaments begin, it’s a great time to be speculative and look for some great bets in the futures betting market. This year, bettors will be looking for last season’s Texas Tech, who were offered in the range of 200 to 125-1 only to lose in overtime in the national championship game to the Virginia Cavaliers.
This year’s field is completely wide open. The current No. 1 team in the country, the Baylor Bears, opened at odds of 100-1 are now the fourth betting choice at odds of 12/1, according to the Westgate SuperBook in Vegas. I believe the oddsmakers have the market set properly with Gonzaga, who opened at 14-1 and now stand at the shortest odds to win it all. This may very well be Mark Few’s best team heading into March and the Bulldogs offer decent value at 7-1.
As we have seen in previous years, a potential NBA lottery pick often can carry their squad on their back and enable a deep postseason run. The Dayton Flyers, who opened at 1,000-1 and now stand at 12-1, check that box this year with star Obi Toppin. He's helped the club sit alone atop the Atlantic 10 Conference on a 12-game winning streak.
For my money, the team that fits the bill the best are the San Diego State Aztecs at 20/1. The Aztecs, who are unbeaten at 24-0, are ranked No. 1 by the NCAA’s NET rankings and are led by Wooden Award candidate Malachi Flynn. In addition, bettors very well may be awarded a No. 1 seed come Selection Sunday on a team that opened at 500-1.
No matter your convictions, this year’s NCAA betting futures markets offers some tremendous value.
Odds To Win 2020 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament
Gonzaga +700
Kansas +700
Duke +800
Baylor +1200
Seton Hall +1200
Dayton +1200
Louisville +1400
Michigan St +1600
Auburn +1600
San Diego State +2000
Maryland +2000
West Virginia +2000
Kentucky +2500
Oregon +3000
Arizona +3000
Florida St +4000
Ohio St +4000
Villanova +4000
Texas Tech +4000
Penn State +4000
LSU +5000
Iowa +5000
Butler +5000
Michigan +6000
Marquette +6000
Purdue +6000
Illinois +8000
Houston +8000
Colorado +8000
Creighton +8000
BYU +8000
Virginia +10000
Xavier +10000
Florida +10000
Wisconsin +10000
Mississippi St +10000
Cincinnati +10000
Stanford +10000
Alabama +10000
NC State +10000
Rutgers +10000
Oklahoma +10000
Rhode Island +10000
North Carolina +20000
Indiana +20000
Wichita State +20000
Arkansas +20000
St. Marys +20000
Memphis +20000
USC +20000
VCU +20000
Arizona St +20000
Notre Dame +20000
Tennessee +30000
Utah State +30000
SMU +30000
Syracuse +30000
Providence +50000
Georgetown +50000
Virginia Tech +50000
Texas +50000
Iowa St +50000
Full updated SuperBook odds (be sure to press "-" button for best view):
