The Knicks are in the midst of another losing streak, but take on a 76ers team without Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Should you bet on the 76ers to cover the spread?

There are only four games on tonight’s NBA slate for us to wager on. I have best bets for two of those contests. The other two games really don’t interest me from a betting stand point, but I do have a couple of opinions on them.

The Lakers are 10.5-point road favorites against Golden State. LeBron James will miss the contest to rest his sore groin. Laying 10.5 points with a team that is not at full strength is not something I do, even if the opponent is a bad Warriors team. I would be willing to lay the Lakers' first half number at 5.5. The other game that I have zero interest in betting is the Pacers' home game versus the Trail Blazers. Neither team is playing that well right now, so it’s a no-bet for me.

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: 76ers -6.5

In early December after a pair of bad beats, I swore off betting on Knicks games. I grew up a Knicks fan, yet I’ve been very critical of the team for the past two decades. I almost feel as if when I bet against them they look for ways to disappoint me yet again.

Tonight I’m taking the Sixers to lay the 6.5 even though Philadelphia will be without their two best players in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. It's probably becoming obvious that I like to bet on the Sixers when they play at home. I think Tobias Harris and Al Horford will be good enough for the Sixers to come away with a 10-point victory.

The Knicks are in the midst of yet another losing streak. During this latest five-game losing streak they have managed to cover the spread just once. I don’t see that changing tonight.

Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Kings +7.5

As a loyal NBA league pass subscriber, I must admit I’m pretty excited about this game. Both teams come into this game playing good basketball.

The Thunder have played better than expected all season. They have been great against the number this year, but most of that success has come on the road where they have been undervalued. When it comes to home games, Oklahoma City appears to be overvalued. Their record against the number at home is 16-14-1.

The Kings, on the other hand, have been a disappointment for the most part this season. Many people had them competing for a playoff spot in the West this season. Sacramento is currently on a three-game winning streak, and they've won seven of their last 10. Luke Walton’s bunch is playing their best ball of the season right now.

Not only do I think this game comes down to the final possession, I think the Kings can get the win. I think it is a good idea to place a small wager on this game going to overtime.

Season Record: 76-64

