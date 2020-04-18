When will TCU DT Ross Blacklock be selected during the 2020 NFL Draft? Let's explore the possibilities and break down the over/under.

We are now just days away from the 2020 NFL Draft and as we approach the closest thing sports fans have to a live sporting event during this COVID-19 pandemic, sportsbooks continue to give bettors ample opportunity for action.

TCU’s Ross Blacklock, the son of a basketball legend, ranks among this year’s top defensive line prospects. As was highlighted by SI’s Packers Maven Bill Huber, we are fortunate that Blacklock preferred slamming quarterbacks more than slam dunks.

The talented defensive tackle’s father played basketball at the University of Texas, where he earned team MVP honors in 1972. Jimmy, who played for the Harlem Globetrotters from 1974 to 1987, is currently the Globetrotters' head coach.

William Hill Sportsbook has set the over/under on the overall draft position for Blacklock at 32.5.

Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

Blacklock, who will need to add weight to play either tackle or nose in the NFL, had a decent showing at the combine. The TCU standout posted a 4.9-second 40-yard dash with a 29-inch vertical leap. He’s a relentless pass-rusher with elite lateral quickness, that has shown good rushing instincts that could translate well to the next level.

“I don’t do it for money. Of course you get paid a lot of money, but I just do it for the passion of football,” Blacklock told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine back in February.

After starting 14 games, recording 27 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and two sacks, he earned freshman All-American honors at TCU in 2017. He suffered a setback when he tore his Achilles during a non-contact drill during the summer that forced him to miss his entire sophomore season.

After his injury, Blacklock came back leaner, which led to added quickness and explosiveness. The enhanced frame translated to increased production on the field for the Horned Frogs in 2019. Blacklock recorded 40 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks playing at multiple positions along TCU's defensive line. He tied for the TCU lead in sacks, while his nine tackles for loss tied for second.

Betting Outlook

In my latest Mock Draft, I have him falling out of the first round and into the top of the second. The injury history comes with some concern and due to the pandemic altering enhanced testing prior to the draft, teams may shy away from drafting him in the first round. There is no doubt that with essentially only two years of college football experience, he’ll enter the NFL needing time to fully develop. This kid’s drive will no doubt make him succeed at the next level. However, from a betting perspective the play is on the over.

The Play: OVER 32.5 (-110)

