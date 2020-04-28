2020 NFL Prop Bet: How Many TDs Will Tua Tagovailoa Throw?

The Miami Dolphins QB is expected to be great, but will he have the opportunity to shine in his rookie campaign? Corey Parson gives his advice on this Tua Tagovailoa prop bet.

The Miami Dolphins have completed their "Tank for Tua" process.

Last week with the fifth pick in the NFL Draft, the Dolphins finally got their man, Tua Tagovailoa. He was an All-American at Alabama but struggled with injuries throughout his career, including a hip injury that ended his 2019 season.

The William Hill sportsbook has offered a prop bet on how many touchdowns Tagovailoa will throw for in his rookie season. The number is set at 20.

Before Tagovailoa can throw a touchdown pass, he must first find his way on to the field and win the starting job. Last season, Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins won five of their final nine games down the stretch. Some may think Fitzpatrick should be the starter.

Miami now has a more talented roster than they did last season, and with Tom Brady out of the division, the Dolphins could have a shot at qualifying for the playoffs. Miami Dolphins insider Alan Poupart has some fascinating insight:

By all accounts, Tagovailoa is completely recovered from the hip injury that cut short his 2019 season, but rest assured the Dolphins are going to be conservative if there is any doubt whatsoever because of his history and because of what he could mean to the franchise.

I believe Tagovailoa will be a starter for years to come, but with so much at stake, I don't see the franchise rushing him out there for Week 1, especially if training camp is delayed. Last season Kyler Murray, Josh Allen, and Ryan Fitzpatrick all threw 20 touchdown passes. Tagovailoa could get there if he is the week one starter, but I doubt he will be so I will be taking the under.

The Play: UNDER 20 (-118)

