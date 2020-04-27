2020 NFL Prop Bet: Joe Burrow Total Touchdown Passes

Gambling guru Corey Parson is locked in on a Joe Burrow touchdown passes prop bet. Do you think the rookie QB can throw more than 24 TDs?

The Cincinnati Bengals have their new quarterback. Joe Burrow is officially a member of the Bengals. Sportsbooks are already starting to put up prop bets on Joe Burrow's 2020 stats. You can place a wager on whether or not Joe Burrow will be the 2020 offensive rookie of the year. Those odds pay at +225.

You can bet on his passing yards or if he will break the rookie passing record. You can even bet on his number of rushing touchdowns.

The Burrow prop that I like the most comes from the William Hill Sportsbook, where the odds for Burrow to throw over 24 touchdown passes come in at -118. I will place that bet today. Last season 14 quarterbacks in the NFL threw for at least 24 touchdown passes. New York Giants' second-year quarterback Daniel Jones threw exactly 24 touchdowns last season, and he did not have at his disposal the weapons in the passing game that Burrow will this upcoming season. A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate, and Joe Mixon are an excellent group to have in your first NFL season.

There are rumors that Burrow will compete with Andy Dalton to be the week one starter, the Bengals already know what Dalton is, there is no way the sit Burrow for Dalton outside of an injury. Burrow is a great passer who threw 60 touchdown scores for LSU last season. I don't think he will have any issues getting to 25 touchdown passes.

The Play: Over 24 TD passes (-118)

MORE FROM SI:

How Many Yards, TDs and INTs will Tom Brady Throw For in 2020?

Buccaneers vs. Patriots: Who Wins More Games in 2020?

AFC North Win Totals: Who wins the most games