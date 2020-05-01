Jerry Jeudy was taken by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. How many receiving yards will he have as a rookie?

The Denver Broncos came out of the 2020 NFL Draft pretty excited. They went in needing wide receiver help and came out with the top-ranked wide receiver in the draft class in Alabama's Jerry Jeudy. Jeudy is as much of a can't-miss prospect as you can imagine. He was a highly decorated collegiate athlete and his game will translate to the NFL very well.

The Broncos also have another young stud wide receiver in Courtland Sutton. Last season, Sutton led the Broncos in receiving yards with 1,112. He also caught six touchdown passes.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Jeudy's yardage prop bet number set at 824.5 with even -112 juice on both sides.

The Broncos will be led this season by second-year quarterback Drew Lock. Lock showed flashes at times last season, but he should, and must, show improvement this year. The Broncos have given him some very good weapons on offense with the additions of Melvin Gordon, KJ Hamler and Jeudy this offseason.

I expect Sutton to still be the top target in the Denver passing game because he already knows the offense and has a connection with Lock. Jeudy may be behind the curve because we really have no idea when training camp will start. That may affect the chemistry between the rookie and Lock to begin the season.

Overall, though, Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur will have some explosive weapons to work with, as Broncos SI reporter Chad Jensen writes:

"I don't envy new OC Pat Shurmur as the onus really is on him and transplanted QBs Coach Mike Shula to get the Broncos over the hump offensively, make savvy use of all the new weapons, and ensure that Lock turns the corner"

That's exactly what will need to happen for Jeudy to get over that receiving yards number. Lock and his development will be the key. Jeudy has all-world talent, but the other talented young pieces around him must step up as well.

Alabama wide receivers tend to translate very smoothly to the NFL. Calvin Ridley had 821 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in his rookie season in Atlanta. Amari Cooper went crazy in his rookie season with more than 1,000 receiving yards. Jeudy is as talented as those guys, but they both had consistent quality quarterback play. Lock is headed in that direction, but we don't really know yet.

This is a bet I would normally leave on the board, but the talent of Jeudy says to bet the over.

The Play: OVER 824.5 yards (-112)

Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Rankings



Dynasty WR rank: WR12

Rookie rank: 1st

Projected Rookie Pick ADP: 1.5

Redraft WR rank: WR36

