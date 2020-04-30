CeeDee Lamb was taken by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. How many receiving yards will he have as a rookie?

The number 88 is highly regarded for Dallas Cowboys fans. They've seen greats like Drew Pearson, Micheal Irvin and Dez Bryant rock the double-eights in Big D. This season, Cowboys first-round draft pick CeeDee Lamb will don the historic number. Just putting the number on won't make Lamb live up to those expectations, but thankfully he has the talent to back it up on the field.

FanDuel Sportsbook has set the number of receiving yards for Lamb in his rookie season at 799.5 with -112 juice on both sides.

The Cowboys already have a special group of young offensive talent on their roster. Dak Prescott is closing in on a contract extension that will make him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. Ezekiel Elliott is a fierce, dominating running back who can do it all. Amari Cooper is one the NFL's most talented young wide receivers, and Michael Gallup is also an up-and-coming star who had more than 1,000 receiving yards last season. Dallas is loaded on offense so Lamb was not a necessity, but a luxury that Jerry Jones refused to turn down.

In 2019, Cooper had 79 receptions for 1,189 yards. Gallup also put up nice numbers with 66 receptions for 1,107 yards. Elliott, the offense's engine, ran for more than 1300 yards on 301 carries and also caught 54 balls for 420 yards. With so much production around Prescott, one would think it would be hard for Lamb to have more than 800 yards receiving.

If you take a deeper look, the Cowboys' third wide receiver last season was Randall Cobb. On limited snaps, Cobb had 55 receptions for 828 yards. With Cobb out of town, Lamb should be able to match those numbers and then some.

SI Cowboys reporter Richie Whitt writes, "With Lamb, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, it’s realistic to project three Cowboys’ receivers producing 1,000-plus yards receiving in the same season." I agree and I'm going to hammer the over. It would also probably be a good idea to make a wager on Prescott winning the 2020 MVP at +1200.

The Play: OVER 799.5 Yards (-112)

