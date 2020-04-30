2020 NFL Rookie Prop Betting Guide

We've broken down a bunch of 2020 rookie prop bets and have collected them all in this one-stop shop article.

The 2020 NFL season is a few months away, meaning it's the perfect time to wager on some prop bets! Betting on rookies is always exciting, so we'll focus on them here.

We've covered a bunch of 2020 prop bets on rookie stats here at SI Gambling so far and we've compiled them all into one spot. This article will update throughout the offseason as we cover different rookies, so be sure to check back often.

Please note that the below odds are current as of April 30, but odds in each article reflect the original publish date.

JOE BURROW

PASSING YARDS

Odds courtesy of FanDuel

Bettors and fantasy owners should realize that Burrow will have a plethora of talented targets at his disposal in wide receivers A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. How many yards will he throw for?

PASSING TOUCHDOWNS

Odds courtesy of FanDuel

Daniel Jones threw exactly 24 touchdowns last season, and he did not have at his disposal the weapons in the passing game that Burrow will this upcoming season. A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate, and Joe Mixon are an excellent group to have in your first NFL season. How many touchdowns will he throw for?

TUA TAGOVAILOA

PASSING YARDS

Odds courtesy of William Hill

How much playing time Tagovailoa receives is the biggest factor on this prop betting option. A shortened training camp, Miami giving Tagovailoa more injury rehab time, plus Fitzpatrick playing the final year of his contract all point to backing one side of this bet.

TUA TAGOVAILOA

PASSING TOUCHDOWNS

Odds courtesy of William Hill

The Miami Dolphins QB is expected to be great, but will he have the opportunity to shine in his rookie campaign? How many touchdowns will he throw in 2020?

START WEEK 1?

Odds courtesy of Bovada

The Miami Dolphins took Tua Tagovailoa with the 5th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Will he be their starting QB by Week 1?

JUSTIN HERBERT

START WEEK 1?

Odds courtesy of Bovada

The Los Angeles Chargers took Justin Herbert with the 6th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Will he be their starting quarterback by Week 1?

CEEDEE LAMB

RECEIVING YARDS

Odds courtesy of FanDuel

The number 88 is highly regarded for Dallas Cowboys fans. They've seen greats like Drew Pearson, Micheal Irvin and Dez Bryant rock the double-eights in Big D. This season, Cowboys first-round draft pick CeeDee Lamb will don the historic number. How many receiving yards will he have?

CHASE YOUNG

SACKS

Odds courtesy of FanDuel

Chase Young was taken by Washington with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. How many sacks will he have as a rookie?

OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Odds courtesy of FanDuel

The odds for Offensive Rookie of the Year are one of the most intriguing among the early betting markets. Top overall pick Joe Burrow, who went to the Cincinnati Bengals, has the shortest odds to win at +250

DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Odds courtesy of FanDuel

Rookies hope to make a significant impact on their new team right out of the gate. A select few look to change the course of their team's season entirely. Those special few have a chance to be recognized at the end of the season as the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year.