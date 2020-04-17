2020 NFL Prop Bet: How Many TDs Will Jimmy Garoppolo Throw?

How many touchdown passes will San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo throw in 2020? We break down this prop bet.

Our Daily Prop Bet today looks at a DraftKings Sportsbook's touchdown prop for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The number is set at 26.5.

Last season on the Niners' way to the Super Bowl, Garoppolo threw 27 touchdown passes. That was a good sign for Garoppolo as he played his first full, healthy season in Kyle Shanahan's offensive system. Shanahan's system is run-based that doesn't ask the quarterback to do a lot.

Last season, Garoppolo was tied for fifth in the league in touchdown passes even though he only attempted 476 passes. Tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne led the Niners with five touchdown receptions a piece last year. Rookie wide receiver Deebo Samuel caught three touchdown passes of his own, as did Emmanuel Sanders. Sanders signed with the New Orleans Saints in the offseason. As you can see, Garoppolo is asked to spread the football around to the open receiver in the Niners' offensive system.

SI Niners reporter Nick Newman thinks that San Francisco should use the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft to select a wide receiver, Nick says, "Jimmy Garoppolo is an MVP-caliber quarterback and a wide receiver such as CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy or Henry Ruggs certainly would improve Garoppolo's MVP chances."

I don't know if the league MVP is a realistic goal for Garoppolo, but he will certainly throw more than 27 touchdown passes this season. Take the over on this prop.

