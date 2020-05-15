2020 Seattle Seahawks: Win Total, Schedule Breakdown

Will the Seattle Seahawks have more or less than 9.5 wins for the 2020 season? We break down their season win total prop bet.
How many games will the Seattle Seahawks win this season? Seattle finished 11-5 last season, good for second in the NFC West and secured a Wild Card win over the Eagles before losing to Green Bay in the Divisional round. Here's where the oddsmakers have set the Seahawks' win total over/under for 2020:

Odds courtesy of William Hill

This should be a slam dunk. Seattle has at least ten wins in eight of their last nine seasons. The one season they didn't have ten? They still had nine wins. Second-year receiver DK Metcalf shows a lot of potential and Tyler Lockett has become a reliable starter in fantasy football. The running game should be better as injuries really took a toll there. This defense isn't what it was just a few  years ago, but as long as Bobby Wagner & K.J. Wright are starting linebackers on this squad, I'm not too concerned. You don't need an elite defense in the NFL anymore, just better than average.

The Play: OVER 9.5 wins (+130)

Seattle Seahawks 2020 Schedule

Week 1

Sun., Sept. 13 — Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Week 2

Sun., Sept. 20 — Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots (CenturyLink Field), 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Week 3

Sun., Sept. 27 — Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys (CenturyLink Field), 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

Week 4

Sun., Oct. 4 — Seattle Seahawks at Miami Dolphins (Hard Rock Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Week 5

Sun., Oct. 11 — Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings (CenturyLink Field), 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC (Sunday Night Football)

Week 6

BYE

Week 7

Sun., Oct. 25 — Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (State Farm Stadium), 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX

Week 8

Sun., Nov. 1 — Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers (CenturyLink Field), 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

Week 9

Sun., Nov. 8 — Seattle Seahawks at Buffalo Bills (New Era Field), 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Week 10

Sun., Nov. 15 — Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams (SoFi Stadium), 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

Week 11

Thurs., Nov. 19 — Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals (CenturyLink Field), 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime (Thursday Night Football)

Week 12

Mon., Nov. 30 — Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles (Lincoln Financial Field), 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN (Monday Night Football)

Week 13

Sun., Dec. 6 — Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Giants (CenturyLink Field), 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX

Week 14

Sun., Dec. 13 — Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Jets (CenturyLink Field), 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX

Week 15

Sun., Dec. 20 — Seattle Seahawks at Washington Redskins (FedEx Field), 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Week 16

Sun., Dec. 27 — Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams (CenturyLink Field), 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Week 17

Sun., Jan. 3 — Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (Levi's Stadium), 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

2019 Seattle Seahawks Fast Facts

  • Chris Carson led the RB position in fumbles (6).
  • The Seahawks ranked 29th in rushing TDs allowed (20) and 28th in rushing yards per attempt (4.85).
  • Seattle’s defense gave up the second-most receiving yards (1,099) to TEs while ranking 30th in TE targets (138) and 28th in TE catches (96).
  • Tyler Lockett caught 42 of his 82 passes in four contests (10/79, 11/154/1, 13/152/2, and 8/120/1) while having only five combined catches for 108 yards and one TD in four other games.
  • Over his final ten games including the playoffs, D.K. Metcalf caught six passes or more in six games highlighted by his success (7/160/1) vs. Philly in the playoffs.

