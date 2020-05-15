2020 Seattle Seahawks: Win Total, Schedule Breakdown
How many games will the Seattle Seahawks win this season? Seattle finished 11-5 last season, good for second in the NFC West and secured a Wild Card win over the Eagles before losing to Green Bay in the Divisional round. Here's where the oddsmakers have set the Seahawks' win total over/under for 2020:
This should be a slam dunk. Seattle has at least ten wins in eight of their last nine seasons. The one season they didn't have ten? They still had nine wins. Second-year receiver DK Metcalf shows a lot of potential and Tyler Lockett has become a reliable starter in fantasy football. The running game should be better as injuries really took a toll there. This defense isn't what it was just a few years ago, but as long as Bobby Wagner & K.J. Wright are starting linebackers on this squad, I'm not too concerned. You don't need an elite defense in the NFL anymore, just better than average.
The Play: OVER 9.5 wins (+130)
Seattle Seahawks 2020 Schedule
Week 1
Sun., Sept. 13 — Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on FOX
Week 2
Sun., Sept. 20 — Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots (CenturyLink Field), 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC
Week 3
Sun., Sept. 27 — Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys (CenturyLink Field), 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX
Week 4
Sun., Oct. 4 — Seattle Seahawks at Miami Dolphins (Hard Rock Stadium), 1 p.m. ET on FOX
Week 5
Sun., Oct. 11 — Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings (CenturyLink Field), 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC (Sunday Night Football)
Week 6
BYE
Week 7
Sun., Oct. 25 — Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (State Farm Stadium), 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX
Week 8
Sun., Nov. 1 — Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers (CenturyLink Field), 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX
Week 9
Sun., Nov. 8 — Seattle Seahawks at Buffalo Bills (New Era Field), 1 p.m. ET on FOX
Week 10
Sun., Nov. 15 — Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams (SoFi Stadium), 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX
Week 11
Thurs., Nov. 19 — Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals (CenturyLink Field), 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime (Thursday Night Football)
Week 12
Mon., Nov. 30 — Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles (Lincoln Financial Field), 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN (Monday Night Football)
Week 13
Sun., Dec. 6 — Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Giants (CenturyLink Field), 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX
Week 14
Sun., Dec. 13 — Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Jets (CenturyLink Field), 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX
Week 15
Sun., Dec. 20 — Seattle Seahawks at Washington Redskins (FedEx Field), 1 p.m. ET on FOX
Week 16
Sun., Dec. 27 — Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams (CenturyLink Field), 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS
Week 17
Sun., Jan. 3 — Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (Levi's Stadium), 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX
2019 Seattle Seahawks Fast Facts
- Chris Carson led the RB position in fumbles (6).
- The Seahawks ranked 29th in rushing TDs allowed (20) and 28th in rushing yards per attempt (4.85).
- Seattle’s defense gave up the second-most receiving yards (1,099) to TEs while ranking 30th in TE targets (138) and 28th in TE catches (96).
- Tyler Lockett caught 42 of his 82 passes in four contests (10/79, 11/154/1, 13/152/2, and 8/120/1) while having only five combined catches for 108 yards and one TD in four other games.
- Over his final ten games including the playoffs, D.K. Metcalf caught six passes or more in six games highlighted by his success (7/160/1) vs. Philly in the playoffs.