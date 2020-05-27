Gambling Today: Las Vegas Casinos Finally Have Reopening Date

Many families and workers looking forward to Nevada Governor Steve Sioslak’s press conference Tuesday night were instead left with cancellations, delays and announcements of “technical difficulties.”

The news conference was canceled after his spokeswoman said he visited a location where an employee ended up testing positive for COVID-19 late last week. While the governor does not have symptoms, the news conference was canceled. Sisolak is scheduled to get tested sometime Wednesday.

Several hours later, via his official Twitter page, it was announced that he would not be able to release the prerecorded video “due to technical difficulties.” Instead, he released prepared remarks pertaining to Phase 2. The Governor’s plan to reopen Nevada will commence on Friday, May 29.

The second phase of Sisolak’s blueprint for reopening the state’s economy goes into effect Friday and includes steps for reopening casinos throughout Nevada on June 4.

Several major strip companies have indicated they will initially only open a handful of properties as they slowly return back to business. Caesars Entertainment will start with Caesars Palace and the Flamingo, while MGM Resorts International will only open the doors of the Bellagio and New York-New York.

After seeing a consistent and sustainable downward trajectory of positive COVID-19 cases and a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations for the last 31 days, the Governor has given the go-ahead for Phase 2.

“Nevadans have done an incredible job helping to flatten the curve and I want to again thank you for understanding the severity of this health care crisis and for taking the necessary precautionary measures, like making a face-covering a part of everyday wear,” Sisolak said. “Our collective actions have helped bring us to where we are today, ready to begin Phase 2 of reopening.”

Last week, state employment officials said Nevada’s jobless rate skyrocketed to 28.2% in April. That’s the worst-ever for the state and the highest in the entire country.

The news is a welcomed relief to so many who rely on the gaming and hospitality industry to support their families. It remains to be seen if both locals and tourists will immediately come back and visit the greatest gambling destination in the world. Nevertheless, the announcement that the lights on the strip will once again shine bright in nine days is the start so many were looking forward to, even if it took several more hours to hear than was originally expected on Tuesday night. The new Vegas for the new reality is finally on track to commence.

***

Derek Stevens, owner of The D Las Vegas and Golden Gate hotel-casino, announced early this morning that he will be giving away 1,000 free one-way flights to Las Vegas from more than 20 major U.S. cities. Tourists looking to take advantage of Stevens’ “Keep America Flying” promotion can book a seat by signing up here. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We can’t wait to safely bring visitors to the city and remind them why we’ve earned the title of Entertainment Capital of the World,” said Stevens.

***

The Nevada State Athletic Commission unanimously approved UFC events to be held at APEX facility in Las Vegas for this Saturday and again on June 6.

In addition, Top Rank Boxing was also unanimously approved to have boxing events held in Las Vegas. The first card will be held on June 9 at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Combat sports will resume in Nevada with new COVID-19 safety protocols, while following the policy of no fans in attendance.

MORE FROM SI GAMBLING