2020 Heisman Trophy Odds: Justin Fields Alone at the Top

In the early odds for next season’s 2020 NCAA Heisman Trophy at William Hill, the favorite is Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields at odds of +350. In addition to being the Heisman favorite, check out what Fields' market value could be under new NCAA guidelines, via BuckeyeMaven.

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, who has been to the National Championship game in both of his first two seasons at the collegiate level, checks in behind Fields at odds of 4/1. If you are looking to find the winner, you probably need to focus on signal-callers as only three non-quarterbacks have won the award dating back to 2000.

Odds courtesy of William Hill

Predicting who will win the award is never an easy endeavor, especially so early in the preseason. In 2018, eventual winner Kyler Murray wasn’t even listed in opening markets, joining offerings just a few weeks before the start of the season at odds of 25-1. The 2019 season produced an even more unlikely winner. Joe Burrow was listed as high as 125-1 in some books around Vegas as late as one week prior to the start of the season.

Some interesting early moves since the release at the SuperBook involve QB D’Eriq King, who transferred from Houston to Miami and now climbs among the top six at odds 20-1. Another big mover has been Oklahoma State running back Spencer Sanders. He opened at 100-1 at the Westgate Superbook Las Vegas back in February and after some sizable action now stands inside the top 20 at William Hill at odds of 50-1. Alabama’s Mac Jones (22-1), Auburn’s Bo Nix (35/1), Baylor’s Charlie Brewer (50/1) and Iowa State’s Brock Purdy (60/1) offer some nice longshot value.

However, all bettors should definitely keep an eye on Oklahoma redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler (12-1). Rattler was the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country and if he can win the starting job, he will join a system that has produced two of the past three Heisman winners (Murray and Baker Mayfield), along with last season’s runner-up, Jalen Hurts. AllSooners reporter John E. Hoover recently highlighted that if Rattler beats out third-year sophomore Tanner Mordecai it’s because “Rattler’s electric arm and fleet feet seem to be the kind of weapons that Riley favors to run his offense. His last two QBs, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts, had varying combinations of those and exploded.”

MORE FROM SI GAMBLING: