Gambling Today: Vegas is Back at Midnight

With Las Vegas Casinos set to reopen Thursday, SI’s Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo gives an early access look on what gamblers will see.

The new Vegas for the new reality is now being unmasked for many of the world’s greatest gambling destinations. MGM Resorts released vast information, along with its Seven Point Safety Plan explaining the operating procedures for many of their Las Vegas strip properties.

At Bellagio, MGM officials demonstrated and explained how they’ve reassembled the layouts and implemented new procedures at the resort to account for the new reality of trying to safely operate post shutdown due to COVID-19.

At the prestigious location, it all starts in the lobby. Bellagio will offer a contactless check-in experience via mobile app, allowing guests to download the app, enter their reservation information and payment information, communicate arrival time and get access to their hotel room without even going to the front desk. A digital room key can be scanned at your room, unlocking the door.

“Guests who are not familiar or don’t feel comfortable using the app or that technology and want to check in the traditional way will still be able to do that, but that will be done in a more touchless way,” says Andy Meese, Bellagio Vice President of Hotel Operations.

All employees are required to wear masks while guests will be strongly encouraged to do so. In some cases, such as participating in casino games like craps or roulette, players will be required to wear a mask or will be provided with one. The newest and perhaps biggest enhancement on the casino floor is the removal of slot machines replaced by the installation of various full-service hand-washing stations for employees and guests to use. A six-foot physical distancing policy will be implemented throughout the resort, while still aiming to maintain the fun Vegas atmosphere everyone has become accustomed to.

Bellagio will be conducting non-contact temperature checks with hotel guests who physically check-in. They will not be screening all visitors that enter the building. Furthermore, the Nevada Gaming Control Board is governing all casino reopening protocols but is not requiring properties to install thermal cameras for temperature checks. However, the board is recommending such screenings for all hotel guests.

The Bellagio is scheduled to reopen Thursday at 10 am PST with New York-New York and MGM following an hour later at 11 am PDT.

Live Poker and Adjusting to the New Normal

Many properties will not be offering live poker when various Las Vegas casinos reopen as early as 12:01 am PDT this evening. Wynn Resorts and Aria, two of the biggest poker destinations on the Las Vegas strip, announced that they will not be reopening their poker rooms.

In addition, many guests should be ready to see a ‘new normal’ when they walk through the doors of their favorite hotel. The Venetian and Palazzo, two of the most visited casinos on the strip, unveiled protocols under, “The Venetian Clean Commitment.” The new procedures in these unprecedented times, include more than 800 guidelines highlighted by the implementation of the use of thermal imaging cameras.

Thermal cameras will be installed at every resort entry/exit to check temperatures of both staff and guests. Those who have a temperature over 100.4 degrees will undergo a secondary screening. If they still indicate a high fever, they will, “undergo further medical assessment and be directed to appropriate medical care.”

Guide: Various Popular Las Vegas Strip Casinos Reopening Dates and Times:

Caesars Palace: Reopening June 4 at 10 a.m.

Circus Circus: Reopening June 4th at 9:00 a.m.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: Reopening June 4 at 10 a.m.

Encore: Reopening June 4 at 12:01 a.m.

Flamingo: Reopening June 4 at 10 a.m.

Harrah’s Las Vegas: Reopening June 5 at 11 a.m.

MGM Grand and The Signature at MGM Grand: Reopening June 4 at 11 a.m.

New York-New York: Reopening June 4 at 11 a.m.

Palazzo: Reopening June 4 at 9 a.m. at 10 a.m.

Treasure Island: Reopening June 4 at 10 a.m.

The Venetian: Reopening June 4 at 9 a.m.

Wynn Las Vegas: Reopening June 4 at 10 a.m.

MORE FROM SI GAMBLING