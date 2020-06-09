SI Gambling expert Corey Parson isn't afraid of hedging his bets with a couple wagers placed on a futures bet like the Lakers' odds to win the NBA's Western Conference.

The Los Angeles Lakers are the favorite to win the Western Conference when the season (tentatively) resumes at the end of July. The FanDuel Sportsbook has the Lakers odds set at +160.

This is one of the NBA futures bets that I will be taking to the window. The Lakers were starting to play well when the season came to a pause. They were the winners of four of their last five games with impressive victories over the Bucks and Clippers. Those are the two teams they will have to beat to win it all.

LeBron James was getting into playoff-mode and making a strong push for the league's MVP award.

Lakers fan-favorite Alex Caruso knows this season can be special and Lakers insider Melissa Rohlin got this quote from him

"I want to be the last one standing," Caruso said. "I want to know what that feeling is. And I think we have the team to do it. I'm just getting excited talking about it right now."

The Lakers have a great shot at history here. I think the play of Anthony Davis will be critical. Hopefully, he is focused and ready when the season resumes. In the futures betting market, it is okay to bet on multiple teams (like the Clippers) and hope the right one cashes. When the season resumes, that's when we start betting game-by-game and hedging our futures market bets. The Lakers need to refocus and get that "Mamba Mentality" back before they head to Orlando.