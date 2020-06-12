Michigan Wolverines Football 2020 Betting Preview

Is this the season Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines can put it all together? Or will they come up short to Ohio State yet again? SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo previews the Wolverines from all the betting angles.

Coming off a 9-4 season, Wolverines Head Coach Jim Harbaugh will have his hands full in the Big Ten in 2020.

With a new quarterback leading the Michigan offense following the departure of Shea Patterson. Fans in Ann Arbor will be hoping the club can get back on track. The end of the 2019 season proved to be disastrous for Michigan after two blowout losses to Ohio State (56-24) and Alabama in the Citrus Bowl (36-16).

The oddsmakers tend to believe that Dylan McCaffrey, the son of former Denver Broncos wide receiver Ed and younger brother of current Carolina Panthers star running back Christian, will emerge as the starting quarterback job against Joe Milton. Either way, breaking in a young signal-caller will not be easy for a Michigan offense that is also rebuilding their offensive line. The Wolverines have four of five starters from last season departing the program.

There is plenty of talent at the skill positions with running backs Zach Charbonnet and Hassan Haskins as well as wideouts Nico Collins and Ronnie Bell. The defensive side of the ball will remain strong led by senior standout defensive ends Kwity Paye and Aidan Hutchinson.

According to PointsBet Sportsbook, Michigan’s season win total projection stands at nine wins at standard odds of -110 juice on both sides.

Odds courtesy of PointsBet Sportsbook

2020 Michigan Wolverines Schedule

Week 1 - Sept. 5 at Washington

Week 2 - Sept. 12 vs Ball State

Week 3 - Sept. 19 vs Arkansas State

Week 4 - Sept. 26 vs Wisconsin

Week 5 - Oct. 3 vs Penn State

Week 6 - Oct. 10 at Michigan State

Week 7 - Oct. 17 at Minnesota

Week 8 - Oct. 24 vs Purdue

Week 9 - BYE

Week 10 - Nov. 7 vs Maryland

Week 11 - Nov. 14 at Rutgers

Week 12 - Nov. 21 vs Indiana

Week 13 - Nov. 28 at Ohio State

Michigan will have a stiff test out of the chute when they begin the season on the road against Washington. The oddsmakers see a slight edge in the Wolverines installing them as 2-point road favorites over a Huskies team making its debut under new head coach Jimmy Lake.

The schedule will rarely have any easy spots for the Wolverines. The sportsbooks are predicting several tight games highlighted by a 3-point spread as home favorites over Wisconsin in Week 4, a 2-point line against Big Ten foe Penn State in Week 5 and a virtual coin flip in Week 7 at Minnesota. Sandwiched in-between those tough matchups will be a road tilt with in-state rival Michigan State in a game the oddsmakers have the Wolverines posted as 9-point road favorites.

Michigan closes the final portion of the season against four teams: Purdue, Maryland, Rutgers and Indiana who went a combined 17-32 straight up last season. Afterwards, they head into its most difficult game of 2020; the regular season finale against Big Ten power Ohio State. The oddsmakers are not giving the Wolverines much of a chance at an upset going into “The Horseshoe” as the early line shows the Buckeyes as 11.5-point home favorites.

Michigan’s Odds to Win Big Ten East

Odds courtesy of PointsBet Sportsbook

PointsBet Sportsbook is offering Michigan as the third overall betting choice to win the Big Ten East at odds of +500. All bettors who believe the Wolverines will win the Big Ten East will get back $500 for every $100 wagered.

Michigan Wolverines Odds to Win Big Ten Conference

Odds courtesy of PointsBet Sportsbook

With projections that envision a potential three-loss regular season, PointsBet Sportsbook is offering Michigan at +750 to emerge as Big 10 Champions for the first time since 2004. All bettors who believe the Wolverines will win the Big 10 Championship for a possible 43rd time in school history will get back $750 for every $100 wagered.

Odds for Michigan Players to Win 2020 Heisman Trophy

As we have previously highlighted here at SI Gambling, Oregon currently has one player listed in the Heisman Trophy odds at William Hill: quarterback Dylan McCaffrey (75/1). Three Michigan Wolverines have claimed the Heisman Trophy in the school’s storied history: RB Tom Harmon (1940), WR/PR Desmond Howard (1991) and CB/PR Charles Woodson (1997).

Michigan’s Odds to Win the 2020-21 College Football Playoff

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Michigan has a plethora of question marks on the offensive side of the ball heading into the 2020 season. The competition in the Big Ten is as tough as they come. I don’t envision any way they can compete with Ohio State to win either the Big Ten East or the Big Ten Championship. The strength of the Buckeyes led by Heisman favorite Justin Fields is just too much to overcome.

With a new starting quarterback, four new offensive lineman, four games oddsmakers have set at three points or less as well as being double digit underdogs to Ohio State, I’m leaning towards backing the under (9) in their season win total projections.

Wisconsin, who handled Michigan 35-14 last season, will have Jack Coan returning under center and head coach P.J. Fleck has the Golden Gophers as a team many sharps love to emerge from the Big Ten West in 2020. With projections on the Wolverines coming up short in those three contests, it lands upon nine wins at most this season. That means that Michigan would have to win both of its other challenging Big Ten showdowns against Washington and Penn State. I tend to lean in the direction of both not happening, and rather a split is the best the Maize and Blue faithful can hope for.

The Play: Michigan Wolverines Season Win Total (9) UNDER (-110)