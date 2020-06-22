The PGA Tour heads to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT for the Travelers Championship this week. SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo sets the scene with a look at the opening field and odds.

Sports fans were treated to a second consecutive thrilling PGA tournament this past weekend during the RBC Heritage. After missing the cut at Colonial the week before, Webb Simpson catapulted to No.5 in the World Rankings and outlasted the field with a record-setting 22-under par.

Simpson’s amazing finish on Sunday was just enough to hold off Abraham Ancer (-21) who finished second, with last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge winner Daniel Berger (-20) and Tyrell Hatton (-20) finishing tied for third.

The PGA tour return encountered its first issue on Friday when Nick Watney tested positive for COVID-19 after playing only the first round on Thursday. Watney, who is the first PGA Tournament member to test positive for coronavirus, was forced to immediately withdraw the RBC Heritage.

"Nick has the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation and recovery period under CDC guidelines," the PGA Tour said in a release. "For the health and well-being of all associated with the tournament and those within the community, the TOUR has begun implementing its response plan in consultation with medical experts including working with those who may have had close contact with Nick."

With two events in the books, the PGA heads to Cromwell, Connecticut for the Travelers Championship. It’s another huge field offering tremendous betting opportunities, as all top 10 players ranked in the 2020 FedEx Cup standings are projected to participate.

Ancer has been installed by DraftKings sportsbook at odds of 28/1, while Bryson Dechambeau who finished T-8 in the RBC Heritage is the third overall betting choice at odds of 12/1.

Traveler's Championship Dates and Venue:

Thursday, June 25-28. TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut

Traveler's Championship Betting Odds:

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

According to Golfchannel.com, Tiger Woods, ranked (No.32) in the FedEx Standings, will skip his third straight PGA Tour event after not committing to play in the Travelers Championship this week. The last time golf fans saw Tiger back on the links was back on May 24 when he teamed up with Petyon Manning to defeat Phil Michelson and Tom Brady in “The Match II.” The event raised over $20 million of COVID-19 relief.

Nine of the top 10 players in the World Golf Rankings will tee it up again this week in the Travelers Championship: Justin Thomas (10/1) sits atop the DraftKings Sportsbook board as the favorite following two consecutive top-10 finishes in the Charles Schwab Challenge and the RBC Heritage. Following Thomas closely are Rory McIllroy (11/1), Jon Rahm (14/1), Brooks Koepka (20/1), Dustin Johnson (25/1), Patrick Reed (33/1), Patrick Cantlay (25/1) and Xander Schauffele (20/1).

Webb Simpson, who will be looking for back-to-back wins on the tour, slots in as the fifth overall betting choice for the Travelers Championship, tied with Rahm at odds of 14/1.

While Reed will try to rebound after missing the cut at Harbour Town, McIllroy (T-41) and Schauffele (T-64) will look to improve their games. Thomas (7) and Koepka (T8) performed the best of the top five in the world in Texas with top-10 finishes.

Daniel Berger, who won the Charles Schwab Challenge and finished tied for third this past weekend will apparently skip the Travelers this week.

The reigning champion of the event, Chez Reavie, is back to defend his title at odds at 150/1. Reavie won the 2019 Travelers Championship with a four-stroke victory over Keegan Bradley and Zack Sucher. He ended up finishing tied for 74th (-2) in this past weekend’s RBC Heritage.

Phil Mickelson, who won back-to-back at the Travelers in 2001 and 2002, also checks in at odds of 150/1. Bubba Watson, who won the Travelers back in 2010, 2015, and 2018, will look to become a four-time winner of the event at opening odds of 33/1.

Jordan Spieth, who won the event back in 2017 in a playoff over Daniel Berger, checks in on the betting board at 45/1.

Be sure to check back here at Sports Illustrated later this week with the SI Gambling team’s predictions, best bets, values, longshots and daily fantasy plays for the Travelers Championship; as well as where the sharps are investing their money.