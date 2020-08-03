NHL Stanley Cup Qualifier Best Bets: Monday August 3rd

Qualifying Series Best Bets: Monday, August 3, 2020

Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game 2 Odds

Montreal jumped out to a 1-0 series lead on Pittsburgh as the Canadiens defeated the Penguins 3-2 in overtime. Jeff Petry scored the OT winner and Carey Price was solid in goal as he stopped 39 of 41 shots to help seal the victory. Montreal was up 2-0 before Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust scored during a 2:39 span in the second period to tie the game. The Canadiens penalty kill was a huge factor as the Penguins managed just one goal on seven power play opportunities.

Pressure is now on Pittsburgh (40-26-6) who entered this series as the No. 5 seed in the East. Montreal posted a 31-31-9 regular season record but the No. 12 seed took everything Pittsburgh threw at them to earn the Game 1 win. Game 2 of the series is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET Monday, August 3. Despite the loss, Pittsburgh was the better team during 5-on-5 action and I feel that will be the case again in Game 2. Lay the puck line and bet on the Penguins winning Game 2.

Game 2 Pick: Pittsburgh Penguins -1.5 (+160)

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers Game 2 Odds

Chicago posted a series opening upset as well as the Blackhawks jumped out to a 4-1 lead and hung on for a 6-4 win over the Oilers. Connor McDavid opened the scoring, less than three minutes into the game, to give Edmonton a 1-0 lead. Chicago roared back with four unanswered goals and led 4-1 after one period. The Blackhawks pushed the lead to 6-2 at the end of two periods before the Oilers scored twice in the third frame to make the final score appear closer than it was.

Goaltender Mike Smith was a weak link for the Oilers as he allowed five goals on 23 shots and was pulled at the 6:32 mark of the second period. The Blackhawks top line was too much for Edmonton as Dominik Kubalik had five points (2 G, 3 A) and Jonathan Toews added two goals and one assist. Game 2 of the series is scheduled for 10:30 PM ET Monday, August 3, at Rogers Place arena. Neither team played well on defense and I am betting on another high scoring contest.

Game 2 Pick: OVER 6.5 Goals (+100)

