After surviving multiple missteps along the way, we have officially made it to the Major League Baseball playoffs. With an expanded postseason featuring 16 teams and a best-of-three Wild Card series in the higher seed’s ballpark, let’s take a look at the upcoming matchups as well as the futures betting options to win the World Series at DraftKings Sportsbook.

World Series Predictions: Who's Going to Win It All?

Wild Card Series Lines Road Team Odds Home Team Odds HOUSTON (6) @ MINNESOTA (3) Astros +136 Twins -167 CHICAGO-AL (7) @ OAKLAND (2) White Sox -106 Athletics -117 TORONTO (8) @ TAMPA BAY (1) Blue Jays +180 Rays -225 NEW YORK-AL (5) @ CLEVELAND (4) Yankees -121 Indians +100 CINCINNATI (7) @ ATLANTA (2) Reds +113 Braves -137 MIAMI (6) @ CHICAGO-NL (3) Marlins +151 Cubs -186 ST. LOUIS (5) @ SAN DIEGO (4) Cardinals +172 Padres -215 MILWAUKEE (8) @ LOS ANGELES (1) Brewers +242 Dodgers -315

American League

Houston Astros (6) @ Minnesota Twins (3)

Series Odds: HOU +136 | MIN -167

AL League Winner Odds: HOU +1100 | MIN +550

World Series Odds: HOU +2500 | MIN +1000

At least in 2020, on paper, this looks like a very difficult matchup for Houston. The Twins finished as AL Central champs with a 36-24 record, the third best run-differential in the American League (+54) and the highest home winning percentage at home (24-7, 77.4%)

Meanwhile, Houston comes in looking like a team that didn't benefit from banging on trash cans and any sort of technological advantage in the 60-game regular season sample. They finished under .500 for the first time since 2014, and finished with the second-worst road record (9-23) in the AL.

PREDICTION: The Twins break their longtime playoff drought and win their first playoff series since 1991 when they went on to win the World Series.

BET: Twins -167

Chicago White Sox (7) @ Oakland Athletics (2)

Series Odds: CHW -106 | OAK -117

AL League Winner Odds: CHW +650 | OAK +500

World Series Odds: CHW +1500 | OAK +1000

After being the darlings of baseball for much of the season, the young White Sox were a mess down the stretch; finishing 2-8 in their last 10 games and giving up their division lead to both Minnesota and Cleveland. Their offense still finished second in the American League in runs scored, trailing only the New York Yankees.

The Athletics did what they usually do and were amongst the most consistent teams all through the 60-game season. Matt Olson led the team in HR (14) and RBI (42, but also hit .195 with an on-base percentage of .210. Chris Bassitt provided stability at the top of the rotation with a sparking 2.29 ERA in 63 IP, but the rest of the rotation never really got it going to their talent level. The bullpen is exceptional led by closer Liam Hendricks who saved 14 games.

PREDICTION: All it takes is one start to get the White Sox back on track, and they'll be facing young left-hander Jesus Luzardo in Game 1. The Sox on the season are 14-0 against left-handed starting pitching and if they get hot, they can turn things up quick.

BET: White Sox -106

Toronto Blue Jays (8) @ Tampa Bay Rays (1)

Series Odds: TOR +180 | TB -225

AL League Winner Odds: TOR +1500 | TB +300

World Series Odds: TOR +3500 | TB +600

The Blue Jays snagged the final AL playoff spot despite finishing with an expected W/L of 28-32 and a -10 run differential. They did play their division rival Rays tough throughout the season, finishing 4-6 with a +4 run differential in the process.

As for Tampa, they finished with the second best record in baseball behind the Dodgers, and never seem to get the credit they deserve. Tyler Glasnow is still a force at the top of rotation, but both him and Charlie Morton pitched to an ERA above 4. Closer Nick Anderson was remarkable down the stretch with a 0.55 ERA and WHIP of 0.490.

PREDICTION: The Rays win the series easily behind the strength of a complete team who went 14-6 in one-run games. Unfortunately, they fall to the winner of Cleveland/New York in the ALDS round.

BET: Pass. Rays -225 in a best-of-three series isn't a return on value I have interest in.

New York Yankees (5) @ Cleveland Indians (4)

Series Odds: NYY -121 | CLE +100

AL League Winner Odds: NYY +280 | CLE +650

World Series Odds: NYY +600 | CLE +1500

This Wild Card series is the dandy of them all. The Yankees entered the season as the favorite in the American League to take on the Dodgers in the World Series. After a strong start, they nearly played themselves out of the playoffs entirely in early September losing five in a row and seven of eight. Also, if you had Luke Voit as your top prop bet to be the home run leader (22), you probably turned a nice profit at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Gerrit Cole churned out another terrific season along with Masahiro Tanaka and J.A. Happ, but the Indians' starting rotation may have even more firepower. Shane Bieber led the Majors in ERA (1.63) in 77.1 IP this season, allowing 14 ER all season and a WHIP of 0.87. If he can outduel Cole at home in Game 1, the Indians may pounce quickly and shake the confidence of the Bronx Bombers, knowing they still have to face Carlos Carrasco in Game 2.

PREDICTION: After finishing 8-2 in their last 10 games. I think the Indians stay hot in the playoffs and knock out the favorite Yankees before upsetting the Rays in the Divisional Round. The Indians' offense was not impressive other than Jose Ramirez, but I think their pitching carries them through all the way to the World Series before losing to the National League Champs.

BET: Indians +100 (Wild Card) | Indians +650 (American League)

Cincinnati Reds (7) @ Atlanta Braves (2)

Series Odds: CIN +113 | ATL -137

NL League Winner Odds: CIN +1200 | ATL +550

World Series Odds: CIN +2800| ATL +1100

The trendy play of the Reds being a playoff team and out-performing their Vegas win total (30.5) seemed to be a lost cause through the first of September (15-21), but Cincinnati rallied to go 16-9 in their final 25 games of the season to snag a final Wild Card spot in the expanded postseason.

Meanwhile, after concerns of an early COVID-19 case back in July, first baseman Freddie Freeman was an absolute force for Atlanta, hitting .341 with 13 HR, 53 RBI and a 45/37 BB/K ratio. The Braves will need a big playoff run out of Freeman, Ronald Acuna Jr and the rest of their lineup against the impeccable starting pitching for the Reds, who are 7-3 in their last 10 games.

PREDICTION: Another upset looms in this "March Madness" style MLB bracket as the Reds terrific pitching threesome of Trevor Bauer, Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray limit the Braves' powerful offense in Atlanta. The Reds will make it a series in the divisional round, but will fall just short there.

BET: Reds +113

Miami Marlins (6) @ Chicago Cubs (3)

Series Odds: MIA +136 | CHC -167

NL League Winner Odds: MIA +1500 | CHC +700

World Series Odds: MIA +3300 | CHC +1500

Earlier in the piece, I said that the White Sox were the darlings of baseball. I'd be mistaken, however, if I didn't additionally throw bouquets at the feat of the Miami Marlins for sneaking into the playoffs. The Marlins were projected to finish as the worst team in the National League this year, but their young pitching staff led by Pablo Lopez, Sandy Alcantara and Sixto Sanchez helped pave the way for the Marlins to make their way into October (or at least late-September baseball).

As for Chicago, after starting 13-3 to begin the season, the Cubs' offense completely sputtered in September and went 21-23 the rest of the way. If not for a 25-run outburst against the White Sox in the final weekend of the season, Chicago's offense would have scored just 79 runs over the final month of the year.

That final series mattered for their confidence, as Kris Bryant returned from an oblique injury to hit two home runs against their crosstown rivals and helped get the team's confidence back on track.

PREDICTION: The Marlins struggle to put the ball in play and will chase after the likes of Yu Darvish and Kyle Hendricks who have showcased pinpoint control all season. With this likely being the "last dance" of the 2016 World Series core players, I think the Cubs take care of business against Miami, play a very competitive series vs the Reds in the NLDS, and ultimately fall in the NLCS to the Dodgers.

BET: Cubs -167

St. Louis Cardinals (5) @ San Diego Padres (2)

Series Odds: STL +172 | SD -215

NL League Winner Odds: STL +1400 | SD +500

World Series Odds: STL +3300 | SD +1000

After several members of the Cardinals tested positive for COVID-19, many thought the Cardinals were sunk. They had to play 32 games in September but still found a way to hang on and get themselves into the postseason. The key for St. Louis will be SP Jack Flaherty, and whether they'll unleash the shackles tied to his right arm for October. Flaherty never threw more than 5 IP once since August 19th, and was only dominant once against the doormat of the division in Pittsburgh.

As for the Padres, if not for the juggernaut Dodgers, they would have been the top-seed in the National League, finishing 37-23 with a +84 run differential, good for second best in the NL. They also finished a game BELOW their expected W/L record, implying that they can be even better than what they played up to. They got terrific seasons from both Sach Davies and Dinelson Limet despite the regression of Chris Paddack, and the addition of Mike Clevinger at the trade deadline will pay dividends in the postseason.

PREDICTION: The terrific balance San Diego carries from both the hitting and pitching side will help propel the Padres to an easy series win in the Wild Card round against a Cardinals team that will soon run out of gas. San Diego is insanely talented and are built to win, but I think the playoff-experienced Dodgers present themselves to be too tough of an opponent to move past the NLDS.

BET: Pass at -215 for Wild Card. I think the current market is a bit inflated for Padres bets, and would consider waiting until their series with the Dodgers to jump on-board.

Milwaukee Brewers (8) @ Los Angeles Dodgers (1)

Series Odds: MIL +242 | LAD -315

NL League Winner Odds: MIL +1500 | LAD +130

World Series Odds: HOU +3300 | LAD: +350

The Brewers flat-out could not hit in 2020. They got double-digit home run contributions from Christian Yelich and Keston Hiura, but outside of those two guys, it was an unmitigated disaster at the plate. The Brewers do have two outstanding right-handers at the top of their rotation in Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff, but L.A. hit right-handers well all year with an OPS of .837, nearly .58 points higher than they did against lefties.

The Dodgers had five different players hit 10+ home runs in 2020 and are as deep in their lineup as any team in baseball.

PREDICTION: The Brewers for the second consecutive year snuck into the postseason despite a negative run differential. It's baseball, so anything can happen, but I think the Dodgers take care of Milwaukee, win a difficult matchup with their divisional rival Padres, and ultimately put the Cubs away in the NLCS before facing the red-hot Cleveland Indians in the World Series. The Astros cheated the Dodgers out of a World Series in 2017. This year, the Dodgers put the final pieces together and take care of business in October.

BET: Dodgers World Series +350