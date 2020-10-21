2020 World Series Game 2 Betting Breakdown - Expect a Low Scoring Game 2 with Snell and a Rested Rays Bullpen

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking previews Game 2 of the 2020 MLB World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays, and delivers his "best bet" for the night.

Los Angeles opened the MLB Championship Finals with bang as the Dodgers blasted the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 during Game 1. Clayton Kershaw was brilliant on the mound and the offense delivered plenty of run support. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Dodgers as favorites on the run line and moneyline for a second straight match. The game total is up slightly from 7.5 last night to 8.0 tonight. Game 2 is slated for 8:08 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 21, at Globe Field in Arlington, Texas.

2020 MLB World Series Schedule

Game 1 Tampa Bay at Los Angeles: Tue, 10/20 - Dodgers 8-3

Game 2 Tampa Bay at Los Angeles: Wed, 10/21 at 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 2 Los Angeles at Tampa Bay: Fri, 10/23 at 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 4 Los Angeles at Tampa Bay: Sat, 10/24 at 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 5 Los Angeles at Tampa Bay: Sun, 10/25 at 8:08 p.m. ET *

Game 6 Tampa Bay at Los Angeles: Tue, 10/27 at 8:08 p.m. ET *

Game 7 Tampa Bay at Los Angeles: Wed, 10/28 at 8:09 p.m. ET *

* If Necessary - All Games at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles World Series Game 2 Preview and Pick

Near perfect is how Game 1 played out for Los Angeles. Kershaw dominated the Rays as he allowed one run, two hits and struck out eight over six innings. The lone run was a fifth inning home run by Kevin Kiermaier. Six of the Dodgers starting nine batters had at least one hit and one RBI. Mookie Betts and Max Muncy had two hits and scored twice to lead the offense. The Dodgers bullpen was the lone weak link as they allowed two runs and four hits over the final three innings.

Tampa Bay pitchers and hitters struggled during the series opener. Tyler Glasnow allowed one hit, two walks and struck out four during the first three innings. He lost his stuff after that though and ended up giving up six runs, on three hits and six walks, over 4.1 innings. The offense scored once in the fifth and twice in the seventh but managed just six total hits. The top four in the Rays batting order went 1 for 15 and need to regain their form to keep pace with the Dodgers potent offense.

Los Angeles will use a bullpen rotation in Game 2 and Tony Gonsolin starts the parade after two rough outings during the NLCS. Gonsolin allowed five runs, on three hits over 4.1 innings, during the Dodgers 8-7 loss in Game 2 against Atlanta. He was second out of the pen, after Dustin May pitched one inning, and allowed two runs over two innings during the Dodgers 4-3 victory in Game 7.

Blake Snell makes his fifth playoff start and Tampa Bay went 2-2 during the first four appearances. Snell allowed just two runs, on six hits over 10.2 innings, and struck out 11 during the wins. He gave up six runs over nine innings in the losses. Snell ($15,900) is second most expensive player behind Betts ($16,500) in World Series Game 2 contests posted in the DFS lobby at DraftKings.

Co-ace to Kershaw, Walker Buehler will start Game 3 for the Dodgers so the Rays are in a near “must win” situation tonight. Tampa Bay relievers Pete Fairbanks, Diego Castillo and Nick Anderson are all rested and that should help keep the score low. My play is UNDER on the game total odds for Game 2 tonight.

2020 World Series Game 2 Pick: UNDER 8 Total Runs (-109)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook - Game Time 8:08 p.m. ET

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking will be posting game day picks for each contest during 2020 MLB World Series. He is 0-1 (-100) since Tuesday, October 20. While all picks are carefully researched – predicting the future is not always easy. Bettors are encouraged to explore a variety of MLB information prior to placing any wagers. Bet smart and good luck!