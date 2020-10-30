Vegas Whispers FREE Play - Texas vs. Oklahoma State Betting Preview

Normally reserved for SI PRO members, SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo shares a Vegas Whispers FREE play for the Texas vs. Oklahoma State Big 12 matchup this Saturday in college football!

The slate for college football this weekend heats up as the temperatures begin to drop. With 22 top 25 teams in action, bettors will have some premier matchups throughout the entire day and night to jump on.

Editor's Note - Odds are subject to change.

Let’s dive in and check out the Vegas Whispers FREE PLAY for this week!

Texas at Oklahoma State Betting Breakdown

Spread: Texas: +3.5 (-110) | Oklahoma State: -3.5 (-110)

Total: 59– Over: (-110) | Under: 59 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: TEX: 53% | OKST: 47%

Game Info: Saturday October 31, 2020 4:00pm EST / 1:00pm PST

The line has held mostly steady since its opening in favor of No. 6 Oklahoma State (4-0 SU; 3-1 ATS) as 3.5-point favorites in several shops in Las Vegas over Texas (3-2 SU; 1-3-1ATS) and the line can still be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The public and sharps are divided on this matchup as the public is behind Texas and grabbing the points, while the sharps are behind the Cowboys at home. Oklahoma State has looked very impressive of late going 3-0 ATS in their last three games and the Vegas Whispers sharps are expecting that dominance to continue and are laying the points here in a battle of Big 12 rivals.

Oklahoma State has dominated the series of late, winning the 7 of the last 10 in the series SU, while also lining the pockets of bettors going 4-1 ATS in the last five matchups. Expect that trend to continue on Saturday.

Texas, which earlier were ranked in the Top 10 now finds itself not only unranked but also fighting to stay alive in the Big 12 race. Oklahoma State on the other hand is looking at this as a statement game to improve to 5-0 SU and justify considerations to be among the nation’s elite in the country.

The Vegas Whispers sharps expect Oklahoma State to cover this number and extend their dominance in Stillwater on Saturday.

FREE VEGAS WHISPERS PLAY: Oklahoma State -3.5 (-110)

2020 NCAA Football (SI FREE PLAY): 1-0 ATS (100%)

2020 Vegas Whispers NCAA Football: 13-9 ATS (59%)

