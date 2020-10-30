Expert Picks: Who Will Get a Scare on Halloween?

The Big Ten and Mountain West returned last week, giving college football a fuller schedule and a weekend of drama in the former. Now, before the calendar turns to November, Halloween weekend arrives with a new slate of intriguing clashes. In the Big Ten, Penn State hosts Ohio State in primetime, and the Big 12's lone undefeated team, Oklahoma State, looks to keep it rolling against Texas. In the SEC, Georgia pays a visit to Kentucky looking to bounce back from its Alabama loss, and in the ACC, UNC travels to Virginia to end the night.

Who has the edge in 14 of Saturday's top matchups? Our writers' picks are in for the weekend.

Standings to Date:

Molly Geary: 47–22

Michael Shapiro: 45–24

Ross Dellenger: 43–26

Pat Forde: 41–28

While these picks are for entertainment purposes only, SI recently launched our Premium Betting Membership backed by Vegas Insiders. SI Fantasy PRO members get real-time betting alerts whenever information comes in.

More College Football News From SI.com

Inside Penn State's Plans for a New Kind of Whiteout

How Amended Season Will Affect Justin Fields's Draft Stock

Saban's Four-of-a-Kind Wins Over Ex-Assistants Didn't Get Enough Attention