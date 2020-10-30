Horse Race of the Week: Don't be "Tricked" Into a Vulnerable Favorite on Halloween!

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps this Saturday’s Princess Elizabeth Stakes from Woodbine, including the latest odds and his best bets.

This weekend, racing fans will be treated to some fantastic graded stakes action at Woodbine. Among the 11 races on the card is the 75th running of the $250,000 Princess Elizabeth Stakes which has drawn a field of 8 that offers tremendous betting opportunities.

According to the oddsmakers Dreaming of Drew (7/5) is a prohibitive favorite to win the Princess Elizabeth Stakes for trainer Barbara Minshall. They have decided to take the blinkers off for Saturday after regressing a bit with a runner-up finish by a nose in the Catch A Glimpse Stakes and a disappointing out-of-the-money (fourth) finish last out in the Natalma Stakes (Gr. 1).

Curlin's Catch (3/1) comes in as the second choice and has the pedigree in the blood lines (daughter of Curlin) to score here and comes in training exceptional for trainer Mark Casse. She had an excuse in her debut last out getting bumped around at the start, but still closed impressively to grab the place position back on October 11.

Il Malocchio (4/1) is an intriguing play after winning the Victorian Queen Stakes paying $25.00 to win. This daughter of Souper Speedy looks to be in peak form making huge strides in each of her first three career races, topped off by her score last out in the Victorian Queen.

Who crosses the finish line first? Let’s take a look at the odds and take a closer look

Princess Elizabeth Stakes

Racetrack: Woodbine, Ontario, Canada

Date: Saturday, October 31, 2020

Purse: $250,000

Distance: 1 1/16 M

Race: 9

Post Time: 5:15 pm EST / 2:15 pm PST

HORSES OF NOTE: Listed by post number, name, and odds:

#3 Il Malocchio (4/1) - The formula suggests this girl offers tremendous value at odds of 4/1 or higher. She has improved in every race and if she looks primed to score at a price. Pick

#4 Dreaming of Drew (7/5) - This filly is going to be undergoing equipment changes as her connections look to get her back in the winners circle. She makes the move away from the turf and back onto the synthetic surface, which should help if the blinkers off settle her down. Top Longshot

#6 Curlin’s Catch (3/1) - This daughter of Curlin must be respected on all tickets and is a legitimate contender to win the Princess Elizabeth Stakes. If you are willing to forgive her defeat last out due to a bad trip, she fits with this group immensely for respected trainer Mark Casse. Threat

Princess Elizabeth Stakes Formula Rankings

#3 Il Malocchio

#4 Dreaming of Drew

#6 Curlin’s Catch

#7 Bodacious Miss

#2 Dance With Destiny

#5 Bequia

#1 El Bayern

#8 Emmeline

Princess Elizabeth Stakes Betting Breakdown

Frankie Taddeo, SI Gambling & Fantasy Analyst / Vegas Insider (@Frankie_Fantasy)

My top play is #3 Il Malocchio (4/1) who I will use with #4 Dreaming of Drew (7/5) and #6 Curlin’s Catch (6/1). My favorite top longshot that I will be using on all tickets is #7 Bodacious Miss (6/1). My top BOMB Longshot is #2 Dance with Destiny (20-1) who I will use on all my exotic tickets.

Exacta BOX: 2-3-4-6-7

$1 wager: $20

Exacta P/W: 3 / 1,2,4,6,7

$1 wager: $5

TOP Trifecta Part-Wheel: 3 with 1,2,4,6,7 with 1,2,4,6,7

$1 wager: $20

TOP Trifecta SPREAD Part-Wheel: 3,4,6,7 with 3,4,6,7 with 1,2,3,4,6,7

$1 wager: $32

All wagers display ticket cost. All bettors should adjust wager amounts based upon bankroll.