Race of the Week: Frizette Stakes Horse Racing Betting Preview

The SI Gambling Horse handicapping experts had an excellent day at the track in the Travers Stakes when Tiz the Law came through in impressive fashion, helping our team crush the Exacta (8/1) and the Trifecta (36/1) after Caracaro & Max Player both hit the board!

In July, the team cashed in even further in the Blue Grass Stakes hitting the Exacta (12/1), Trifecta (60/1) and Superfecta (443/1). Now, the team is back with some sharp breakdowns for this Saturday.

This weekend, racing fans will be treated to more graded stakes action at Belmont Park. Among the five stakes races on the card is the $250,000 Frizette Stakes (G1) which draws a very competitive field of seven. The 73rd running of the Frizette Stakes is part of the Breeders’ Cup “Win and You’re In” series with the winner receiving a spot in the $2 Million Breeders’ Juvenile Fillies at Keeneland in November.

Cantata enters here at odds a 9/5 favorite off an eye-opening maiden victory on August 16; winning by over 10 lengths at Saratoga. This daughter of Medaglia D’Oro for Steve Asmussen looks primed to run a huge race as she stretches out looking to show that win was just a precursor of bigger things to come.

Vequist (2/1) comes in as the second choice after winning her second career race in impressive fashion in the Spinaway (G1) at Saratoga back on September 6. This daughter of Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist, looks to be the true speed of the race starting from the rail with Luis Saez in the saddle.

Dayoutoftheoffice (3/1) is the daughter of Into Mischief and is coming in 2-2 in her career after her win in the Schuylerville Stakes (G3) at Saratoga back on August 16. She will need to shake off the rust of a long layoff here with the rivals she is facing in the Frizette, but I love her bullet work of 5F in :59.00 on October 3 training up to this.

Let’s take a look at the odds and dive deeper into which of these horses will help us win big!

Frizette Stakes (G1)

Racetrack: Belmont Park, New York

Date: Saturday, October 10, 2020

Purse: $250,000

Distance: 1 M, Dirt

Race: 5

Post Time: 2:30 pm EST / 11:30 am PST

HORSES OF NOTE: Listed by post number, name, and odds:

#5 Dayoutoftheoffice (3/1) - The formula suggests this girl for Tim Hamm should find a torpace up front to close into. She will likely get a great saving trip sitting just off the pace and is primed to score at a solid price as the third over betting choice here. Pick

#1 Vequist (2/1) - This daughter of Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist heads into this race in top form off her impressive win last out in the Spinaway (G1) at Saratoga last month. She is sitting on another big effort here from the rail. Contender

#2 Cantata (9/5) - She is the favorite in the Frizette off her eye-opening maiden sprint win at Saratoga when she won by more than 10 lengths. Steve Asmussen has her working bullets for this and I expect her to battle for the lead with Vequist in a contested speed dual up front. Threat

Frizette Stakes Formula Rankings

#5 Dayoutoftheoffice

Dayoutoftheoffice #1 Vequist

Vequist #2 Cantata

Cantata #4 Joy’s Rocket

Joy’s Rocket #7 Fifth Risk

Fifth Risk #6 Get On the Bus

Get On the Bus #3 Cilla

Frizette Stakes Betting Breakdown

Frankie Taddeo, SI Gambling & Fantasy Analyst / Vegas Insider (@Frankie_Fantasy)

This race is absolutely wide open. My top play is #5 Dayoutoftheoffice (3/1) who I will use with #1 Vequist (2/1) and #2 Cantata (95). I suggest also boxing these three fillies and with five stakes races on the card at Belmont on Saturday, make sure you use all three in your Pick 3 and Pick 4 wagers.

Exacta BOX: 5-1-2

$1 wager: $6

TOP Trifecta Part-Wheel: 5 with 1,2, with 1,2,4,6,7

$1 wager: $8

TOP Trifecta SPREAD Part-Wheel: 1,2,5 with 1,2,5 with 1,2,4,5

¢.50 wager: $12

Trifecta BOX:5-1-2

$1 wager: $6

All wagers display ticket cost. All bettors should adjust wager amounts based upon bankroll

***

Good Luck!