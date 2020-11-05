Week 9 Thursday Night Football Betting Breakdown: Packers vs. 49ers

After crushing the sportsbooks through the first eight weeks of Thursday Night Football, the Vegas Whispers sharps will now look to improve upon their amazing 11-1 (92%) wagering record tonight. The Green Bay Packers (5-2 SU; 5-2 ATS) head to Levi's Stadium to take on the San Francisco 49ers (4-4 SU; 4-4 ATS). The Packers are currently 7.5-point road favorites with a total sitting on the game at 48.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Moneyline: Green Bay (-345) | San Francisco (+295)

Spread: GB -7.5 (-110) | SF +7.5 (-110)

Total: 48.5 Over: (-110) | Under: 48.5 (-110)

Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Game Info: Thursday November 5, 2020 8:20pm ET / 5:20pm PT | NFL Network

On the offensive side for Green Bay, fantasy owners will want to get QB Aaron Rodgers, WR Devante Adams as well as TE Robert Toynan into their starting lineups. Rodgers has been outstanding in 2020; reemerging as a solid QB1 with a 20:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Expect the Packers to try and lean on Rodgers’ arm as the team is expected to be without running backs Aaron Jones (leg), Jamaal Williams (COVID-19) and A.J. Dillion (COVID-19). RBs Tyler Ervin and Dexter Williams are the next two up on the depth chart.

Star WR Davante Adams has 20 receptions for 249 yards and five touchdowns just in the last two weeks! Additionally, keep an eye on Jones (leg), as he is shaping up as a true game-time decision after being limited in practice earlier this week.

On the San Francisco side, fantasy owners will be hard pressed to trust any players in their starting lineups. The team will be missing starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) RBs Raheem Mostert (ankle), Jeff Wilson (calf), WRs Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Kendrick Bourne (COVID-19) and star TE George Kittle (foot). The only possible trustworthy option was wideout Brandon Aiyuk who had 17-plus PPR fantasy points in back-to-back games. However, the rookie wide receiver who had seen 18 targets over the last two weeks, was unfortunately ruled out late Wednesday night due to COVID-19.

According to my Vegas sources, nearly 89 percent of all wagers to come in on the Thursday night contest have come in support of Green Bay. The line, which opened at 1.5-points in favor of the Packers last week in Vegas, steamed up to Green Bay as a 7.5-point road favorite against an extremely short-handed 49ers squad. The total which opened in Vegas at 51 has seen sharp steam on the under and currently stands at 48.5.

The Packers will be looking to rebound from a shocking 28-22 home loss to the Vikings last week, while the 49ers will be looking to get back into the win column after their 37-27 loss to the Seahawks. The Packers, who are 3-1 SU and ATS on the road thus far in 2020, will be looking to improve upon those solid numbers as “road warriors”.

Over the entire 2019 NFL postseason the Vegas Whispers sharps absolutely crushed the sportsbooks going 7-0 ATS and the information is currently 45-34 in 2020 on released NFL Plays. On Thursday Night, the sharps are 11-1 ATS in their plays shared here at Sports Illustrated.