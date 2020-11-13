East Carolina vs. Cincinnati College Football Betting Preview - Vegas Whispers Free Play

The time has come for fans around the country to start to give the No. 7 Cincinnati Bearcats some respect. Thus far, one of the biggest stars in the 2020 College season, who has failed to garner the attention he rightfully deserves, is Cincinnati dual-threat QB Desmond Ridder. The Junior signal-caller has thrown five touchdowns passes and added eight rushing scores over his past three games, including spearheading the school's decisive 38-10 win over Houston last week.

Editor's Note - Odds are subject to change.

Let's dive in and check out the Vegas Whispers FREE PLAY for this week!

Spread : East Carolina +27.5 (-110) | Cincinnati -27.5 (-110)

: East Carolina +27.5 (-110) | Cincinnati -27.5 (-110) Total : 56– Over: (-110) | Under: 56 (-110)

: 56– Over: (-110) | Under: 56 (-110) Public (Spread) Betting Percentages : ECU: 39% | CIN: 61%

: ECU: 39% | CIN: 61% Game Info: Friday November 7, 2020 7:30pm EST / 4:30pm PST

The line has begun to rise since its opening in favor of No. 7 Cincinnati (6-0 SU; 4-2 ATS) in several shops in Las Vegas against East Carolina (1-5 SU; 3-3 ATS). The line which opened with Cincinnati as 25.5-point home favorites can now be found at 27.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The public and sharps are united on this matchup laying the wood with the Bearcats as they look to gain the Committee's respect that they deserve a spot in the College Football Playoffs. Normally, this would be too many points to lay in this spot, but the Vegas Whispers sharps believe the Bearcats will be hungry and determined to make a statement on national TV under the bright lights of Friday Night.

Cincinnati has dominated the series of late, winning the last two matchups over the Pirates by a combined score of 102-49. Bettors expect dominance to continue and backing a Bearcats defense that has not allowed any opponent to score more than 13 points over its last five games (Houston, Memphis, SMU, USF, and Army).

The Vegas Whispers sharps do not expect any let down in this spot and for Cincinnati to pile up the points and not let their foot off the pedal to show the nation, and it should not be overlooked. Over their last four games, the Bearcats have outscored opponents 157-40, good for an average of 29.2 points per victory, with three of those wins coming at home.

Grab this number before it ticks up to four full touchdowns.

FREE VEGAS WHISPERS PLAY: Cincinnati -27.5 (-110)

