NCAA Football Week 11 Betting Preview: Will Fresno State and Oregon Cover as Point Spread Favorites?

A betting breakdown of two of the Week 11 NCAA football matchups with free picks on the point spread odds at DraftKings.
College Football Week 11 Betting Preview

NCAA football action continues with a full slate of games on the Week 11 schedule. That includes Fresno State visiting Utah State and Washington State hosting No. 11 ranked Oregon. Featuring betting odds posted at the DraftKings Sportsbook - here is a breakdown and point spread picks for those matchups scheduled for Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Fresno State (-10) at Utah State | TOTAL: 54.5

As part of the NCAAF Week 11 schedule, the Fresno State Bulldogs (2-1) visit the Utah State Aggies (0-3) for a Mountain West Conference showdown. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. ET at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah. Following a season-opening 34-19 home loss to Hawaii, Fresno State posted a 38-17 home win against Colorado and a 40-27 victory on the road against UNLV. While a second straight road game is a slight concern, the Bulldogs are the better team in this matchup.

Utah State enters this contest following blowout losses to Boise State (42-13), San Diego State (38-7), and Nevada (34-9), and they just fired head coach Gary Anderson. The Aggies have been terrible on both sides of the ball as they are averaging just 209.3 yards per game on offense and have allowed 520.7 yards per game on defense. Utah State posted a 37-35 win over the Bulldogs in Fresno last season, but that was with QB Jordan Love under center. Love was selected as the No. 26 overall pick by the Green Bay Packers during the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pick: Fresno State Bulldogs (-10)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook – Game Time 2:30 p.m. ET

No. 11 Oregon (-10) at Washington State | TOTAL: 58

Following a delayed start to the season, the Pac-12 heads into Week 2 of their schedule. As part of the slate, No. 11 Oregon (1-0) travels to Washington State (1-0) for a Pac-12 North Division rivalry duel. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington. The Ducks opened their season with a 35-14 home win against Stanford -10 point favorites. The Cougars posted a 38-28 win on the road against the Oregon State Beavers as +3 point underdogs.

Oregon snapped a four-game losing streak against Washington State with a 37-35 win at home last season. The game went down to the wire as the Ducks kicked a field goal with no time left of the clock. Both teams have new starting quarterbacks as sophomore Tyler Shough replaced Justin Herbert for Oregon, and true freshman Jayden de Laura replaced Anthony Gordon for the Cougars. The Ducks enter this contest with the better offense, and I am betting on Oregon to cover the spread.

Pick: Oregon Ducks (-10)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook – Game Time 7:00 p.m. ET

2020 NCAA Football Record: 2-2 ATS

