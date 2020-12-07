NFL Week 13 Monday Night Football Sharp Betting Breakdown: Washington vs. Pittsburgh and Buffalo vs. San Francisco

SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo previews the two Monday Night games on tap with a look at how sharp bettors are looking to wager.

The all too familiar theme in NFL sports betting continued in Week 12 as sportsbooks got the best of public bettors, led by four straight-up upsets. The biggest of the swings was highlighted by the Giants (+11), Browns (+4) and Lions (+3) upset victories over the Seahawks, Titans and Bears, respectively. In addition, sportsbooks also pounded NFL bettors in Week 13 when the Kansas City Chiefs (-13), Minnesota Vikings (-10) and Las Vegas Raiders (-7.5) burned many square bettors as they came out on the winning side but failed to cover against the spread.

While favorites found a way to get the job done going 8-4 SU, underdogs once again ruled the day going 7-5 ATS enabling an easy sixth consecutive lucrative NFL Sunday for sportsbooks. The Seahawks outright loss at the hands of the Daniel Jones-less Giants was easily the biggest money burner for all teasers and moneyline parlay wagers.

However, the Vegas Whispers sharps, shared only at Sports Illustrated, continued their torrid streak of beating the sportsbook; going 2-0 ATS on Sunday extending their current streak to 7-1 ATS in their last eight released games and now stand at 57-42-1 ATS in NFL wagering this season.

In NCAA Football, the respected information stands at 22-18 ATS on the season.

UFC bettors, courtesy of Casey Olson’s exclusive information, once again had a fantastic weekend here at SI Gambling going 5-1 ATS; now standing at 197-81-5 ATS (71%) on all wagers for all SI PRO premium members.

Overall, including NCAA College Basketball, NCAA Football and NFL - the Vegas Whispers information is currently on a 31-11 ATS (74%) streak over the last 42 combined released plays in the SI PRO Betting chat community!

In terms of NFL totals on Sunday, the ‘under-takers’ had a profitable weekend going 8-4 against the number. Five games once again witnessed 50 or more points, with Tennessee and Cleveland leading the way tied with 76 combined points.

Later tonight, NFL fans will see the Washington Football Team (3-7 SU; 5-5 ATS) travel to Heinz Field to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0 SU; 7-3 ATS). The Steelers are 6.5-point home favorites with a total sitting on the game at 43.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Washington Football Team at Pittsburgh Steelers

Moneyline: WSH (+245) | PIT (-286)

Spread: WSH +6.5 (-110) | PIT -6.5 (-110)

Total: 43.5 Over: (-110) | Under: 43.5 (-110)

Location: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Game Info: Monday December 7, 2020 5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT | FOX

In the first game of the day, NFL fans get the opportunity to wager if they believe the Pittsburgh Steelers can extend their unbeaten streak to 11 straight games and remain the only undefeated team in the league. Standing in their way is a Washington Football Team that has posted consecutive wins over the Cowboys and Bengals, and fighting to remain in the hunt for the NFC East despite a 3-7 overall record.

Nearly 79% of the all money to come in on the Monday Night contest has come in support of the Steelers. However despite receiving all the money, the game has displayed reverse line movement, with Pittsburgh now becoming 6.5-point favorites after opening as 10-point favorites last week in Vegas. The total which opened in Vegas at 44 is also witnessing ‘reverse steam’ as (59%) of the money is on the over, yet the total has dropped down to 43.5.

***

Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers

Moneyline: BUF (+106) | SF (-121)

Spread: BUF +1.5 (-110) | SF -1.5 (-110)

Total: 47.5 Over: (-110) | Under: 47.5 (-110)

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Game Info: Monday December 7, 2020 8:15 pm ET / 5:15pm PT | ESPN

In the nightcap, the AFC East leading Buffalo Bills (8-3 SU; 6-5 ATS) will head to Glendale, Arizona to face off with the San Francisco 49ers (5-6 SU; 5-6 ATS). The game is being played at the home of the Arizona Cardinals due to COVID-19 restrictions placed in the state of California; forcing the game to be played out of state. Buffalo is red-hot going 4-1 SU in its last five games, while also going 3-0 ATS in their last three contests. On the other side, the 49ers are fighting to remain in the NFC Playoff race after upsetting the Los Angeles Rams 23-20 last week and will look to continue that momentum into tonight’s neutral site matchup.

According to my Vegas sources, nearly 74% of the all money to come in on the nightcap has come in support of the Bills who have now flipped and become 1.5-point underdogs after opening as 2.5-point favorites last week in Vegas - once again exhibiting reverse steam movement. The total which opened in Vegas at 48 has seen only moderate action and currently stands at 47.5.

For any official Vegas Whispers plays, as well as any other player proposition wagers that could emerge, be sure to subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO and receive INSTANT ALERTS whenever information comes in.

VEGAS WHISPERS NFL YTD: 57-42-1 ATS

Over the entire 2019 NFL postseason the Vegas Whispers sharps absolutely crushed the sportsbooks going 7-0 ATS and the information is currently 57-42-1 in 2020 on released NFL Plays. On Thursday NFL action, the sharps are an astounding 13-2 ATS (87%) on their plays shared here at Sports Illustrated. The information straight from Frankie Taddeo, Sports Illustrated’s Gambling Vegas Insider, finished the 2020 Major League Baseball (MLB) at 79-60-0 +16.66 units and is currently 22-18 ATS on NCAA College Football for all SI PRO members.

Be sure to check back all week long for the BEST Sharp Betting information shared here only at SI Gambling! You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy and subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO to subscribe to his "Vegas Whispers" betting information.