NFL Betting Week 15 Lookahead - Which Games Are On The Move?

For the first time in over a month, sports bettors enjoyed a winning week against sportsbooks around the country. Favorites went 10-6 ATS (against the spread) in Week 14. However, several upsets that burned bettors were highlighted by the Eagles (+8), Bears (+2), Broncos (+4.5) and Washington (+3) upset victories over the Saints, Texans, Panthers and 49ers, respectively. In addition, sportsbooks also got the best of NFL bettors when the Green Bay Packers (-9) burned many square bettors in their win against the Lions, but failing to cover against the spread.

On Monday Night Football, bettors who backed the Cleveland Browns (+3) suffered a horrendous bad beat when the Ravens were awarded a safety on the final play of the game that resulted in a five-point win (47-42). The multilateral failed final play resulted in a tidal wave of money landing in the pockets of sportsbooks in Las Vegas who were high on Cleveland spread and moneyline liability.

Favorites, overall in Week 14 found a way to get the job done led by the Chiefs (-7), Tampa Bay (-7), Seahawks (-16) and Cowboys (-3). The Chiefs, Seahawks and Buccaneers were easily the most teased and parlayed teams in all wagers on Sunday.

The Vegas Whispers sharps, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, are 11-5 ATS in their last 15 NFL released plays and now stand at 61-46-1 ATS in National Football League wagering this season. In NCAA Football, the Vegas Whispers official plays currently sit at 24-20 ATS on the season, with NCAA basketball's respected information off to a blistering start to the 2020 campaign at 30-16-3 ATS. UFC bettors, courtesy of Casey Olson's information, currently stands at an amazing 199-86-6 (70%) on all wagers for all SI PRO members!

In addition to our sharp sports betting information, horse racing handicapping 'Race of the Week' and PGA Best Bets for all SI PRO members, our team here at Sports Illustrated offers their picks on every NFL game in our weekly "Best Bets" column!

Let’s take an early look-ahead at several of the biggest games that have garnered significant betting attention resulting in noticeable line moves.

NFL Week 15 Games On The Move

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

Moneyline: Chicago (+150) | Minnesota (-182)

Spread: CHI +3.5 (-110) | MIN -3.5 (-110)

Total: 46.5 Over (-110) | Under 46.5 (-110)

Game Info: December 20, 2020 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT | FOX

There has been strong support in early wagering for the Bears in Week 15 for their NFC North division matchup with the Vikings. This game opened with the Vikings (6-7 SU; 6-7 ATS) as 6.5-point favorites who have since dropped to only 3.5-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Vikings have gone both 2-2 SU but have crushed their spread backers going 0-4 ATS in that four-game span. On the other hand, the Bears (6-7 SU; 6-7 ATS) have gone 1-6 SU and 2-5 ATS over their last seven games and it appears bettors have fresh in their minds last week’s impressive 36-7 win over the Houston Texans. Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins and the Vikings failed to cover as 7-point road underdogs last week against Tampa Bay, losing, 26-14.

According to my Vegas sources, 73% of spread wagers are on the Bears in early wagering.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Moneyline: Tampa Bay (-278) | Atlanta (+220)

Spread: TB -5.5 (-110) | ATL +5.5 (-110)

Total: 50.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 50.5 (-110)

Game Info: December 20, 2020 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT | FOX

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5 SU; 7-6 ATS) have seen the line move steam in their favor after opening as 1.5-point road favorites last week in Las Vegas. After the club’s third ATS cash in their last four games, the line has seen significant steam surging against the Atlanta Falcons who lost for the third time in their last four games, notably 20-17 on the road against the Chargers as 1-point underdogs.

Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have adjusted the line to a current market offering of Tampa Bay as 5.5-point road favorites. The line move is fading a disappointing Falcons (4-9 SU; 5-8 ATS) team laying the points with a solid Buccaneers who are 4-2 SU and 3-3 ATS on the road this season.

Bettors appear to agree with the move by the oddsmakers believing that Tom Brady in combination with one of the league’s best defenses will take down an inconsistent Falcons team as nearly 73% of the early money is in support of Tampa Bay.

New York Jets at Los Angeles Rams

Moneyline: New York (+900) | Los Angeles (-2000)

Spread: NYJ +16.5 (-110) | LAR -16.5 (-110)

Total: 44.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 44.5 (-110)

Game Info: December 20, 2020 4:05 pm ET /1:05 am PT | FOX

This is clearly a move based upon recency bias as the line has steamed in fading the inept Adam Gase and New York Jets (0-13 SU; 4-9 ATS) after losing their 13th straight of 2020 in Week 14 against Seattle, 40-3, in a game they didn’t even look competitive in. The Jets have already failed to cover as 12.5-point underdogs against the Colts, 20-point ‘dogs versus the Chiefs and 16.5-point underdogs against Seattle.

The experts opened the game in Vegas with the Rams as 13.5-point home favorites last week in Vegas, but quickly adjusted the line a full three points in favor of the Los Angeles Rams (9-4 SU; 8-5 ATS) to 16.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bettors are happy to place their money behind a Jared Goff led Rams squad that looks primed for a possible deep playoff run with the effort after going 4-1 both SU and ATS in their last five games for their backers. Take a look at the Defensive/ST touchdown market for the Rams who have scored in that fashion in three consecutive weeks and now will be facing the worst ranked offense (32) in the NFL.

The ticket count has seen 88% of spread bets pour in at the betting windows in support of the Rams to help the Jets remain the only winless team in the NFL in 2020.

Unders Cash Big in Week 14

In terms of NFL totals on Sunday, the ‘under-takers’ had a huge weekend going 11-5 against the number. Four games still found a way to surpass 50 or more points, with Baltimore and Cleveland leading the way tied with 89 combined points. Bettors are following the under trend in several matchups in mid-week wagering for Week 15.

Los Angeles Chargers / Las Vegas Raiders 55 down to 53

New England Patriots / Miami Dolphins 44 down to 41.5

Houston Texans / Indianapolis Colts 52 down to 50.5

Be sure to check back all week long for the BEST Sharp Betting information shared here only at SI Gambling!