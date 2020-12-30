2020 Sugar Bowl Best Bets: No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State - Vegas Whispers Breakdown, Betting Odds & Preview

No. 2 Clemson Tigers have been installed as moderate favorites to take down No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes on New Year’s Day. The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have installed projected No.1 overall NFL draft pick QB Trevor Lawrence and Clemson as 7.5-point favorites to advance to the Championship game against the winner of No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Notre Dame.

On Friday night, college football fans will get to witness arguably the best quarterback in the country in action when the ACC’s No. 2 Clemson Tigers look to make their third Championship Game appearance in the last four seasons by knocking out QB Justin Fields and No. 3 Ohio State for the second straight year. Last season, the Tigers came back from a 16-0 deficit to defeat the Buckeyes 29-23 in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Friday night’s matchup in New Orleans will mark the third time in the last five years that the two powerhouse football programs will meet in a college football playoff semifinal.

2020 Sugar Bowl Betting Odds & Breakdown

Spread : Ohio State +7.5 (-110) | Clemson -7.5 (-110)

: Ohio State +7.5 (-110) | Clemson -7.5 (-110) Total : 66.5– Over (-110) | Under 66.5 (-110)

: 66.5– Over (-110) | Under 66.5 (-110) Public (Spread) Betting Percentages : OSU 36% |CLE: 64%

: OSU 36% |CLE: 64% Game Info: Friday January 1, 2021 8:00pm EST / 5:00pm PST | ESPN

Editor's Note - Odds are subject to change.

The line has bounced around some since its opening in favor of No. 2 Clemson (10-1 SU; 5-6 ATS) as 7-point favorites in several shops in Las Vegas over No. 3 Ohio State (6-0 SU; 3-3 ATS) with the line currently displaying the Tigers at 7.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The public and sharps appear to be united on this matchup laying the points in early week wagering. Bettors are unwilling to lay their hard-earned money against Trevor Lawrence, despite the star signal-caller posting the worst statistical season in his three years at Clemson. However, it should be noted that his numbers were down due to missing two games due to COVID-19. The one area he made significant improvement in was his completion percentage (69.2%), displaying his maturation in reading opposing defenses.

Ohio State will try to keep Lawrence and the Clemson offense on the sidelines by leaning heavily on their running game after the outstanding performance by Trey Sermon, who gained a school and FBS Conference Championship game-record 331 yards in Saturday’s victory over Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Clemson has won 10 of 11 games SU, with their only loss coming without Lawrence under center, falling to Notre Dame 47-40 in overtime back on November 7. However, in the rematch last week with Lawrence back, the Tigers crushed Notre Dame 34-10 in the ACC Title Game as 11.5-point favorites. Since his return, The Tigers are 3-0 both SU and ATS after failing to cover the number in both games Lawrence was forced to sit, leading to a less than desirable 5-6 ATS on the season. Over the last three games, the Tigers have looked outstanding, outscoring their opponents 131-37. On the other hand, Ohio State has played only six games due to COVID-19 cancellations and have burned their backers against the spread, going 1-3 ATS over their last four games.

The Vegas Whispers sharps are unwilling to bet against a quarterback who is 34-1 in his career at the collegiate level - posting an astounding 88:16 touchdown-to-interception ratio in his three seasons. This is a big number to lay, but Ohio State has not played enough games to come together as elite units on either side of the ball. This number was played in Vegas at -7 but has since moved to 7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook. It is advised to lay the extra juice and buy the hook and match the prime number of seven if possible.

Vegas Whispers Rose Bowl Play: Clemson -7 (-115)

2020 Vegas Whispers NCAA Football: 29-20 ATS

