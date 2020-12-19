SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Trey Sermon's Record Day Lifts Ohio State Over Northwestern in Big Ten Title Game

Author:
Publish date:
Ohio State running back Trey Sermon

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon put the Buckeyes on his shoulders as he rushed for 331 yards on 29 carries in a 22–10 victory against Northwestern in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday. 

In a game where Ohio State (6–0) was without 22 players due to COVID-19 protocols, the Buckeyes overcame an early 10–3 deficit and off day by QB Justin Fields (two interceptions, 114 passing yards) to secure the win.

Sermon's 331-yard performance broke former Buckeyes legend Eddie George's (314) program record for all-time single-game rushing, which was set in 1995. Sermon also set the Big Ten title-game record on Saturday.

Sermon was named the Grange-Griffin MVP of the game. His 260-plus yards in the second half was more than he rushed in the Buckeyes first four games (232) in the 2020 season.

After the game, Sermon received praise from both George and Buckeyes fan LeBron James on Twitter.

With the win, the Buckeyes secured their fourth straight Big Ten championship.

No. 4 Ohio State now waits to see where it will be in College Football Playoff committee's final rankings, which will be released at noon ET on Dec. 20.

YOU MAY LIKE

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon
College Football

Sermon's Record Day Carries Ohio State to Big Ten Title

Sermon set the Ohio State single-game rushing record to lift the Buckeyes over Northwestern.

daniel-garcia-promo
Wrestling

Daniel Garcia Is Emerging as Wrestling's Next Star

Less than two years after a car accident nearly ended his life, Daniel Garcia is becoming wrestling's premiere talent

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs dribbles vs Kansas
Play
College Basketball

Gonzaga's Suggs Notches 27 in Win Over No. 3 Iowa

The freshman posted another big showing to hand the Hawkeyes their first loss of the season.

brady thumb
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 15 quarterback rankings to help you dominate the competition!

SI_FANTASY_W11_V_RB
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Running Backs - Fades, Sleepers, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em running backs for Week 15 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

JK Dobbins
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 15 running back rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Trevor Lawrence and Clemson are facing Notre Dame in the ACC championship game.
Play
College Football

How to Watch Clemson vs. Notre Dame

Find out how to watch the ACC championship game between Clemson and Notre Dame on Dec. 19.

bret-Bielema-illinois-big-ten-return
Play
Extra Mustard

After Shocking 2012 Exit, Bielema Returns to Big Ten

In this weekend's Hot Cicks: Bret Bielema is taking over at Illinois, single plays that knocked college football teams out of postseason contention and more.