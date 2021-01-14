NFL Saturday divisional round betting breakdown: Odds, Plays and Predictions

The NFL divisional round commences on Saturday with two outstanding games. The NFL MVP prohibitive favorite in Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers play host to the Los Angeles Rams and the league’s best defense. In the nightcap, Lamar Jackson and the dominant rushing attack of the Baltimore Ravens face off with Josh Allen and the powerful Buffalo Bills.

Over the entire 2019 NFL postseason the Vegas Whispers sharps absolutely crushed the sportsbooks going 7-0 ATS that culminated in a win with Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV. The sharp information, 9-2 ATS overall the last two NFL postseasons, will look to cash once again on Saturday when the Divisional Round commences.

The sharp information out in Vegas has been quite profitable in NFL wagering thus far this season standing at 70-49-1 overall. The betting plays, supplied only to Sports Illustrated, have absolutely crushed the sportsbooks in NFL, NCAA basketball and college football wagering. The information straight from Frankie Taddeo, Sports Illustrated’s Lead Gambling Insider, is currently on an amazing 13-5 ATS (72%) run on all football plays.

Following Alabama’s 52-24 win over Ohio State in the College Football Championship game, the respected information finished the 2020 season at 32-21 ATS (60%) - including an impressive 7-2 ATS (78%) on all Bowl selections. UFC bettors, courtesy of Casey Olson’s information, finished 2020 at 210-87-6 ATS (71%) on all wagers for all SI PRO members.

Let’s dive into the games.

NFL Saturday divisional round matchups

No. 6 Los Angeles (11-6 SU, 10-7 ATS) at No. 1 Green Bay (13-3 SU, 10-6 ATS)

Moneyline: Los Angeles: (+270) | Green Bay: (-315)

Spread: LAR:+6.5 (-106) | GB: -6.5 (-115)

Total: Over: 45.5 (-110) | Under: 45.5 (-110)

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Game Info: January 16, 2020 4:35 pm ET / 1:35 pm PT | FOX

According to my Vegas sources, nearly 74 percent of all wagers to come in on the game have come in support of Packers. The line, which opened at -7 in favor of Green Bay on Sunday at DraftKings Sportsbook, has dropped a half point to the Packers as only 6.5-point home favorites. The opening total of 46.5 has ticked down 45.5 following support to the under (57%).

The Packers (13-3 SU, 10-6 ATS) are on a six-game winning streak - going 8-1 SU in their last 9 games of the regular season. Aaron Rodgers and the NFC North champions posted a slightly profitable 5-4 ATS record over that nine-game span, including a solid 4-2 ATS over their current six-game winning streak to close out the schedule.

On the other side, Aaron Donald and the Rams (11-6 SU; 10-7 ATS) head into Lambeau fresh off a 30-20 road upset of Russell Wilson and Seattle in the wild card round. The Rams, who are 4-2 ATS over their last six games, came out of last weekend’s win with several key injuries. Most notably, star wide receiver Cooper Kupp (knee) and defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ribs). Obviously, to be able to pull the upset over the top overall seed in the conference and advance to the NFC Championship game they will need Donald on the field. If the Rams miss arguably the best defensive player in the league, beating Rodgers in Green Bay could pose to be nearly impossible.

Perhaps the best individual matchup of two elite players at their position in any game this weekend will involve Green Bay star wide receiver Davante Adams facing off with lockdown cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

****

No. 5 Baltimore (12-5 SU, 11-6 ATS) at No. 2 Buffalo (14-3 SU, 11-6 ATS)

Moneyline: Baltimore (+117) | Buffalo: (-134)

Spread: BAL +2.5 (-110) | BUF: -2.5 (-110)

Total: – 50 – Over: (-110) | Under: 50 (-110)

Location: Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Game Info: January 16, 2021 8:15pm ET / 5:15 am PT | NBC

According to my Vegas sources, bettors are closely split on this matchup as 54 percent of all wagers to come in on the game have come in support of Baltimore. The line, which opened at 2.5-points in favor of the Bills on Sunday at DraftKings Sportsbook., has held steady in early wagering at DraftKings. The total opened at 49.5 and has risen a full point following strong support to the over (78%) and currently stands at 50.

Lamar Jackson finally silenced his critics earning his first career playoff win last weekend leading the Ravens (12-5 SU, 11-6 ATS) to 20-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Baltimore, on a seven-game winning streak, has posted an amazingly lucrative 7-0 ATS record over that span. The Ravens could have a huge edge in this matchup - thanks to the most dominant rushing attack in the league led by J.K. Dobbins. The rookie running back has scored at least one rushing touchdown (7) in his last six games. DraftKings Sportsbook has Dobbins “Anytime Touchdown” listed at odds of +120.

Last week, the Bills (14-3 SU, 11-6 ATS) recorded their first playoff win in team history since 1995 last weekend in the wild card round, are arguably the hottest team in the playoffs going 10-1 SU in their last 11 games of the regular season. Josh Allen and the AFC East champions posted a lucrative 8-3 ATS record over that span - seeing their amazing eight consecutive covers versus the spread come to an end in the wild card round when they failed to cover the 7-point spread in their 27-24 win over Indianapolis. The loss of running back Zack Moss (ankle) for the remainder of the playoffs leaves Buffalo leaning on Devin Singletary on the ground leaving him as a very attractive target in DFS.

The move towards the over received sharp support as Buffalo played three of their last four to the over; as well as seven of the last 10 (7-3). The Ravens, who have ramped up their play on the defensive side of the ball, have played three straight to the under after going 4-1 to the over in their previous five games.

The Ravens, who are 2-0 ATS as an underdog this season, are being looked at as the most likely of the four underdogs by oddsmakers in any of the four games in the Divisional Round. In addition, Baltimore's head coach John Harbaugh has guided the club to the most playoff road victories in NFL history.

The Bills surrendered the sixth most rushing touchdowns (21) to opposing running backs in the regular season - while also allowing an additional rushing score last week in the wild card round to Colts rookie running back Jonathan Taylor. Buffalo now faces a potent running attack featuring a talented rookie with a nose for the endzone; evidenced by at least one rushing score in six straight games.

FREE Vegas Whispers PROP Play: J.K. Dobbins “Anytime Touchdown” +120

***

For any official Vegas Whispers plays, as well as any other player proposition wagers that could emerge, be sure to subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO!

Over the last two NFL postseasons here at SI Gambling, the Vegas Whispers sharps have absolutely crushed the sportsbooks going 9-2 ATS and the information is currently 70-49-1 overall in 2020 on released NFL Plays. The information straight from Frankie Taddeo, Sports Illustrated’s Lead Gambling Insider, finished the 2020 Major League Baseball (MLB) at 79-60-0 +16.66 units with NCAA College Football plays wrapping up with a 32-21 ATS - 7-2 ATS on Bowl selections - for all SI PRO members.

Be sure to check back all week long for the BEST Sharp Betting information shared here only at SI Gambling! You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy and subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO to subscribe to his "Vegas Whispers" betting information.

MORE NFL FROM SI.com

Drew Brees Can Put Tom Brady's Legacy into Perspective

Albert Breer's Mailbag: Broncos Make Right Hire with George Paton