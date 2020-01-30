San Francisco (15-3 SU, 11-6-1 ATS) vs. Kansas City (14-4 SU, 12-5-1 ATS)

Moneyline: San Francisco: (-105) | Kansas City: (-115)

Spread: SF: +1 (-110) | KC: -1 (-110)

Total: 55– Over: (-110) | Under: 55 (-110)

Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Game Info: Feb. 2nd, 2020 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT | FOX

All the talk and the pre-game hype is nearly over with kickoff to Super Bowl LIV less than a few days away. The action inside sportsbooks is heating up as bettors are placing wagers on not only the side and total but proposition wagers as well. Bettors can place their money on pre-game wagers like the length of the National Anthem to cross-sport wagers matching the New York Yankees' 2020 regular season win total against the total yards of all Super Bowl LIV touchdowns. Kansas City is riding an eight-game winning streak and attempting to win its first Super Bowl since 1970 behind star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Head coach Andy Reid is looking to shed his "bridesmaid" moniker after making seven conference championship appearances while never hoisting the coveted Lombardi Trophy. While the Chiefs are no stranger to the playoffs, having qualified for postseason play five straight years, the 49ers ended a five-year playoff drought behind a dominant rushing attack and the NFL's No. 2-ranked defense to advance to their seventh Super Bowl appearance.

So far, sportsbooks will be hoping for a repeat of last year’s Super Bowl that saw only one touchdown scored in the game. Why? Well, mainly because nearly 90% of all wagers to come in on Super Bowl LIV are on the over. The total, which opened in Vegas at 52.5, has seen several six-figure wagers placed in support of the over resulting in an adjusted total of 55. With several more days still to kickoff in Miami, it is expected that the total could climb as high as 57. It wouldn’t surprise me to see the sharps laying low and finding value in fading the total and playing under at the apex late Sunday afternoon.

However, where the sharps have already spoken loudly is on the side for Super Bowl LIV. They have strongly backed Mahomes and the high-powered Kansas City offense. The potential for an instant classic is supremely high with stars on both sides of the ball. Nevertheless, the sharps, who are a perfect 6-0 ATS in the playoffs leading up to the Big Game, are betting the Chiefs will end the 2019 season with their ninth straight victory. It’s only fitting that Kansas City last won a Super Bowl 50 years ago when it defeated the Minnesota Vikings 23-7, in Super Bowl IV. In order to add a new addition to their trophy case at 1 Arrowhead Drive, the Chiefs will need to hand San Francisco an "L"—L + IV= LIV. Seems like simple math, doesn’t it? Their game wager correlates to the player proposition wagers wagers they supported a day earlier.

The sharp information out in Vegas supplied only to Sports Illustrated was on point once again winning both their wagers in the Championship games. Over the last two months, the sharps have absolutely crushed the sportsbooks in both NFL and college football wagering. The information straight from Frankie Taddeo, Sports Illustrated Gambling's Vegas Insider, is currently on an amazing 24-7-1 ATS (77%) run on all football plays.

The Play: Chiefs ML -115

NFL Season Record: 12-6-1

Trends:

Kansas City is 7-0-1 ATS in its last eight games

Kansas City is 6-0-1 ATS in its last seven games as a favorite

Kansas City is 5-0 ATS vs. a team with a winning record

49ers are 5-0 ATS in their last five games as an underdog

San Francisco is 6-1 ATS vs. a team with a winning record

San Francisco is 6-2-1 ATS in its last nine games overall

The over is 4-1-1 in 49ers' last six games

San Francisco is 1-4 ATS in its last four meetings with Kansas City

