2021 College Basketball Conference Odds and Futures Update - Alabama is Soaring up Odds Boards

With only Super Bowl LV remaining on the NFL schedule, sports bettors will begin to focus their attention and bankrolls on college basketball as we head towards arguably the best time of the calendar year for wagering - March Madness!

As with many areas of life in 2021, the collegiate hardwood landscape continues to change 'by the day', thus offering bettors tremendous opportunities to find value in conference futures. Here are the latest tournament odds for several of the biggest conferences in the country according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

ODDS TO WIN 2021 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Houston -335

SMU +270

Wichita State +1700

Tulsa +2000

South Florida +2500

East Carolina +4000

Memphis +4000

UCF +9000

Cincinnati +10000

Tulane +30000

Temple +50000

Vegas Whispers Breakdown: In the ACC, Houston appears to be the clear class of the American Athletic Conference. The Cougars (13-1 SU, 8-1 AAC), who have won six straight games, are the only team currently ranked in the AP Top-25 (No. 6) and the prohibitive market price of (-335) continues to reflect Houston’s dominance.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Virginia +225

Florida State +350

Louisville +450

North Carolina +575

Duke +650

Virginia Tech +675

Clemson +3500

Pittsburgh +2000

Georgia Tech +3500

Syracuse +7000

NC State +10000

Notre Dame +15000

Miami +20000

Boston College +50000

Wake Forest +100000





Vegas Whispers Breakdown: Virginia (11-2 SU, 7-0 AAC) (No. 8), who has won seven straight games, remains the only undefeated team in ACC play. The conference currently has three other teams ranked in the AP Top-25 with Virginia Tech (No. 20), Florida State (No. 16) and Louisville (No. 25) . It is interesting to note that last week we stated that Florida State (9-2 SU, 5-1 AAC) - who was unranked but were the second overall betting choice (+350) according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook - are now getting their respect in the polls. Duke, who has lost three in a row, are 5-5 overall and in serious danger of missing the Big Dance. Keep an eye on the North Carolina Tar Heels (11-5 SU, 6-3 AAC) who remain unranked but saw a sizable move in the ACC betting market dropping from 11/1 to 5/1 after wins over Wake Forest and NC State last week. For my money, Virginia is the class of the ACC and the team who grabs my attention.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 ATLANTIC 10 TOURNAMENT

Saint Louis +125

Richmond +175

St. Bonaventure +565

VCU +1000

Davidson +1500

UMASS +2000

Dayton +2500

Rhode Island +4500

Duquesne +10000

George Mason +10000

George Washington +30000

Fordham +35000

St. Joseph’s +50000

La Salle +50000

Vegas Whispers Breakdown: St. Louis ranked (7-2 SU, 0-1 A-10) (No. 22) in the AP Top-25 remain the favorites (+125) to win the Atlantic 10 Tournament according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook, despite only playing one conference game this season due to COVID-19 issues. St. Bonaventure (8-1 SU, 6-1 A-10) saw the biggest move from last week dropping from 20/1 to +565 after winning six consecutive games and boasting the best record in the conference at 6-1.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 BIG EAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Villanova -265

Creighton +400

UCONN +450

Xavier +2000

Marquette +5500

Providence +6000

St. Johns +15000

Butler +20000

Depaul +50000

Georgetown +50000

Vegas Whispers Breakdown: Villanova (10-1 SU, 5-0 Big East), remains ranked No.3 in the latest AP Top-25 and are the prohibitive favorites (-265) to win the Big East Tournament according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. Villanova returned to action last week - after being forced to pause basketball operations following a COVID-19 outbreak - and quickly earned wins over Seton Hall and Providence. Villanova, who has won four of the last five Big East Tournaments, are the clear class of the Big East once again so far in 2021. Jay Wright, arguably the best coach in college basketball today, has the Wildcats on a collision course with another deep run in March after bringing two of the last four NCAA National Championship titles back to the Main Line.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 BIG 10 TOURNAMENT

Michigan +260

Iowa +300

Wisconsin +300

Illinois +700

Ohio State +700

Minnesota +1500

Michigan State +1700

Purdue +2000

Indiana +6000

Maryland +10000

Northwestern +10000

Penn State +50000

Nebraska +100000





Vegas Whispers Breakdown: The Big 10 conference currently has six teams ranked in the AP Top-25 with Michigan (13-1 SU, 8-1 Big 10) at No. 4 the ranked the highest at No. 4, closely followed by Iowa Hawkeyes (12-3 SU, 6-2 Big 10) at No. 7 and Wisconsin (12-4 SU, 6-3 Big 10) at No. 14. Michigan and Iowa appear to be the strongest teams in the Big 10 this season, with Ohio State as a possibly dark-horse.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 BIG 12 TOURNAMENT

Baylor -250

Texas +650

Kansas +700

Oklahoma +850

Texas Tech +900

West Virginia +1500

TCU +20000

Kansas State +30000

Iowa State +50000

Vegas Whispers Breakdown: The Big 12 conference currently has six teams ranked in the AP Top-25 with the undefeated Baylor Bears (14-0 SU, 7-0 Big 12) ranked the highest at No. 2 in the country. The Bears are led by National Player of the Year candidate Jared Butler who is shooting an impressive 50.3% from the field and an insane 49.4% from beyond the arc through 14 games. Remember the name.

Baylor is closely followed by Texas (11-3SU, 5-2 Big 12) at No. 5 and Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-5 SU, 4-4 Big 12) and West Virginia (11-4 SU, 4-3 Big 12) at No. 10 and No. 11. Kansas (10-5 SU, 4-4 Big 12) at No. 15 and Oklahoma (10-4 SU, 6-3 Big 12) round out the other schools garnering strong respect at No. 15 and No. 24, respectively. After Tuesday's 80-79 upset road win over Texas, the Oklahoma Sooners saw their odds drop drastically from 18/1 to +850 on Wednesday morning.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 MOUNTAIN WEST TOURNAMENT

Utah State +125

Boise State +200

Colorado State +365

San Diego State +800

UNLV +5000

Wyoming +4000

Nevada +5000

Fresno State +10000

New Mexico +30000

San Jose State +30000

Air Force +50000

Vegas Whispers Breakdown: Boise State (13-1 SU, 9-0 MW) and Utah State (12-5 SU, 9-2 MW) sit atop the Mountain West with nine conference wins followed closely by Colorado State (11-3 SU, 8-2MW). The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook continue to strongly favor Utah State as they land as the top overall betting choice at odds of +125. However, while the Aggies have been strong on the defensive end they have struggled to find consistent scoring, losing their past two games to Colorado State and UNLV. Following their 59-56 upset win over Utah State, the oddsmakers made a huge adjustment in UNLV's odds slashing the Rebels from 50/1 to 11/1 on Wednesday morning.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 PAC 12 TOURNAMENT

Oregon +120

UCLA +200

USC +375

Colorado +500

Stanford +1700

Utah +2000

Arizona State +5000

Washington State +10000

Oregon State +300000

Washington +50000

California +100000

Vegas Whispers Breakdown: The Pac 12 conference is currently only represented by one team ranked in the AP Top-25 as UCLA (12-3 SU, 8-1 Pac 12) slides in at No. 23. USC (12-3 SU, 6-2 Pac 12), who we highlighted last week as an intriguing option at odds of 10/1, have seen their odds cut to +375 winning seven of their last eight games.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 SEC TOURNAMENT

Alabama +250

Missouri +270

Tennessee +270

Kentucky +600

LSU +700

Florida +1300

Arkansas +2000

Mississippi State +10000

Ole Miss +10000

Georgia +20000

South Carolina +20000

Texas A&M +30000

Vanderbilt +50000

Vegas Whispers Breakdown: Alabama (14-3 SU, 9-0 SEC) - the only undefeated team in SEC conference play - have now become the highest ranked team at No. 9 in the latest AP Top-25 - thanks to a 10-game overall winning streak. Their run has finally caught the attention of the oddsmakers Tuesday morning when they catapulted to the top overall betting choice (+250) after last week being the fourth overall choice at +470. Missouri (10-3 SU, 4-3 SEC) has moved up to No. 12 in the AP poll and have moved from +325 to +270 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Meanwhile, Tennessee (10-3 SU, 4-3 SEC) the other co-favorite according to the oddsmakers, has dropped two straight games and dropped to No. 18 in the country.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 WEST COAST TOURNAMENT

Gonzaga -2500

BYU +800

San Francisco +1100

Saint Mary’s +1450

Pepperdine +5500

Pacific +30000

Santa Clara +30000

Loyola Marymount +50000

San Diego +50000

Portland +100000

Vegas Whispers Breakdown: This is easily the biggest no-brainer of any of the conference betting markets with the No. 1 overall team in the AP Top-25, the Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-0 SU, 6-0 WCC), listed as overwhelming prohibitive favorites to win the West Coast Conference at odds of -2500. The Bulldogs, who already beaten three top-15 teams in Kansas, Iowa and Virginia this season, have won seven of the last eight West Coast titles and it appears that head coach Mark Few may have his best shot at a National Championship in 2021.

***

ODDS TO WIN 2021 COLLEGE BASKETBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

The sharp information courtesy of Vegas Whispers has been extremely profitable in 2020 NFL wagering thus far this season standing at 71-53-1 ATS overall. The betting plays supplied by Sports Illustrated’s Gambling Vegas Insider Frankie Taddeo, have continued to win against the sportsbooks in NFL, NCAA basketball and NCAA football wagering for all SI PRO subscribers.

Overall, the respected sharp information NCAA and NBA plays are currently on a 78-43-3 ATS (64%) run shared exclusively for SI PRO members only in the PREMIUM SI PRO Betting Discord chat community!

UFC bettors, courtesy of Casey Olson’s information, finished 2020 at 210-87-6 ATS (71%) on all wagers for all SI PRO members.

Join the club today and start beating the books with us!