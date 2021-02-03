2021 College Basketball Conference Odds and Futures Update - Virginia Tech and Oklahoma to the Moon!

Over the last month or so, there has been no real movement at the top of the betting board as Gonzaga, Baylor, Villanova and Michigan continue to lead the pack. Virginia Tech and Oklahoma are the two biggest movers from last week as each school saw their overall Championship odds of +4000 sliced in half to +2000 after posting notable victories.

Oklahoma knocked off red-hot Alabama over the weekend but then fell on the road on Monday night at Texas Tech. Virginia Tech recorded a huge road win; defeating in-state rival Virginia by double digits and catching the attention of the oddsmakers.

In terms of conference futures, there was only one notable change from last week. Florida State is the new favorite in the ACC, leapfrogging Virginia, Virginia Tech and Louisville. It is perplexing that they remain the top overall betting favorite to win the ACC despite falling to Georgia Tech on Saturday as 4.5-point road favorites.

Let’s dive in and take a deeper look at the latest tournament odds for several of the biggest conferences in the country according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

ODDS TO WIN 2021 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Houston -335

SMU +450

Memphis +600

Wichita State +1400

South Florida +2500

Tulsa +3500

Cincinnati +10000

UCF +15000

East Carolina +20000

Temple +20000

Tulane +30000

Vegas Whispers Breakdown: In the ACC, Houston remains the clear class of the American Athletic Conference. The Cougars (15-1 SU, 10-1 AAC), have won eight straight games and have moved up to their highest ranking in the AP Top-25 as they check in at No. 5 and are listed as the prohibitive favorite at a market price of (-335).

ODDS TO WIN 2021 ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Florida State +300

Virginia Tech +375

Virginia +400

Louisville +425

North Carolina +575

Duke +1000

Clemson +2000

Georgia Tech +3000

Pittsburgh +4000

Syracuse +5000

NC State +10000

Notre Dame +15000

Miami +20000

Boston College +50000

Wake Forest +100000





Vegas Whispers Breakdown: Virginia (11-3 SU, 7-1 AAC) (No. 14) has won seven of their eight games and remain atop the ACC standings. However, they dropped out of the top betting spot at DraftKings Sportsbook after losing by double digits to Virginia Tech. The conference currently has two other teams ranked in the AP Top 25 with No. 16 Virginia Tech, who saw the odds slashed dramatically from +675 to +375, and No. 20 Florida State. We highlighted several weeks ago that Florida State (10-3 SU, 6-2 AAC), who was unranked at the time, was tabbed as the second overall betting choice according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings. Despite losing on the road to Georgia Tech, the Seminoles have leapfrogged to the top overall betting choice at +300. For my money, Virginia is still the team grabbing my attention.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 ATLANTIC 10 TOURNAMENT

Saint Louis +125

Richmond +175

St. Bonaventure +600

VCU +800

Davidson +1500

UMASS +2500

Dayton +3000

Rhode Island +4000

Duquesne +10000

George Mason +10000

George Washington +30000

Fordham +35000

St. Joseph’s +50000

La Salle +50000

Vegas Whispers Breakdown: St. Louis (7-2 SU, 0-1 A-10) remains the favorites (+125) to win the Atlantic 10 Tournament according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings, despite failing to win a conference game this season - thanks to a limited schedule due to COVID-19 issues. St. Bonaventure (9-1 SU, 7-1 A-10) continues to roll along winning seven consecutive games and boasting the best record in the conference at 7-1.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 BIG EAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Villanova -235

Creighton +300

UCONN +500

Xavier +2000

Marquette +6000

Providence +6000

St. Johns +15000

Butler +20000

Depaul +20000

Georgetown +50000

Vegas Whispers Breakdown: Villanova (11-1 SU, 6-0 Big East), remains ranked No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 and still remain the prohibitive favorites (-235) to win the Big East Tournament. Villanova returned to action two weeks ago after being forced to pause basketball operations following a COVID-19 outbreak. They've since earned quality wins over Seton Hall twice and Providence. Villanova, who has won four of the last five Big East Tournaments, are the clear class of the Big East once again in 2021.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 BIG 10 TOURNAMENT

Michigan +250

Wisconsin +290

Illinois +450

Iowa +550

Ohio State +650

Purdue +1300

Minnesota +1500

Indiana +4500

Maryland +10000

Michigan State +10000

Northwestern +10000

Penn State +20000

Nebraska +100000





Vegas Whispers Breakdown: The Big 10 conference currently has five teams ranked in the AP Top 25 with Michigan (13-1 SU, 8-1 Big 10) ranked the highest at No. 4, closely followed by Iowa Hawkeyes (13-4 SU, 7-3 Big 10) at No. 8, Illinois (12-5 SU, 8-3 Big 10) at No. 12, and Wisconsin (14-5 SU, 8-4 Big 10) at No. 19. Michigan and Iowa still appear to be the strongest teams in the Big 10 this season, despite the fact that Iowa has dropped two straight.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 BIG 12 TOURNAMENT

Baylor -250

Texas +550

Texas Tech +650

Oklahoma +900

Kansas +1100

West Virginia +1450

TCU +20000

Kansas State +30000

Iowa State +50000

Vegas Whispers Breakdown: The Big 12 conference currently has six teams ranked in the AP Top 25 with the undefeated Baylor Bears (17-0 SU, 9-0 Big 12) ranked the highest at No. 2 in the country. They are closely followed by Texas (11-4 SU, 5-3 Big 12) at No. 6 and Oklahoma (11-5 SU, 6-4 Big 12) at No. 9.

Baylor posted a big win on Tuesday night when they defeated Texas 83-69 on the road as 5-point favorites. Oklahoma, who beat Alabama last week and then fell to Texas Tech on Monday, saw their odds of +1800 cut in half after the win over the Tide and stand now at +900. The Texas Tech Red Raiders (13-5 SU, 5-4 Big 12) and West Virginia (11-5 SU, 4-3 Big 12) slide in at No. 13 and No. 17. Kansas (11-6 SU, 5-4 Big 12) rounds out the conference at No. 24.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 MOUNTAIN WEST TOURNAMENT

Utah State +125

San Diego State +200

Boise State +325

Colorado State +625

Nevada +3000

UNLV +3000

Wyoming +5000

Fresno State +10000

New Mexico +30000

San Jose State +30000

Air Force +50000

Vegas Whispers Breakdown: Boise State (14-2 SU, 10-1 MW) and Utah State (13-5 SU, 10-2 MW) sit atop the Mountain West with 10 conference wins followed closely by Colorado State (12-4 SU, 9-3 MW). The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook continue to strongly favor Utah State as they land as the top overall betting choice at odds of +125. San Diego, winners of four consecutive games, have moved up to the second overall betting choice at odds of +200.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 PAC 12 TOURNAMENT

UCLA +150

Oregon +200

USC +400

Colorado +600

Stanford +1000

Arizona State +2000

Utah +5000

Washington State +10000

Oregon State +300000

Washington +50000

California +100000

Vegas Whispers Breakdown: The Pac 12 conference is currently represented by only one team ranked in the AP Top 25. UCLA (13-3 SU, 9-1 Pac 12) slides in at No. 21, and USC (14-3 SU, 8-2 Pac 12), who we highlighted two weeks ago as an intriguing option at 10/1 odds, have seen their odds lowered to 4/1 after winning 11 of their last 13 games.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 SEC TOURNAMENT

Alabama +250

Tennessee +300

Missouri +375

Florida +425

LSU +685

Kentucky +900

Arkansas +2500

Ole Miss +5000

Mississippi State +8000

Georgia +20000

South Carolina +20000

Texas A&M +30000

Vanderbilt +50000

Vegas Whispers Breakdown: Alabama (15-4 SU, 9-0 SEC) still remains the only undefeated team in SEC conference play. The Tide lost a tough out of conference matchup to Oklahoma last weekend but have won nine of their last 10 games. Tennessee (12-4 SU, 6-4 SEC) comes in as the second overall betting choice in the SEC after wins over Kansas and Mississippi State last week, but was upset by Mississippi on Tuesday night. Missouri (11-3 SU, 4-3 SEC) is now at +375 while Florida (10-4 SU, 6-3 SEC) who was previously unranked, sneaks in this week to No. 22 after winning four consecutive games. The Gators saw their odds drop from +1200 to +450.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 WEST COAST TOURNAMENT

Gonzaga -2500

BYU +800

San Francisco +1100

Saint Mary’s +1450

Pepperdine +5500

Pacific +30000

Santa Clara +30000

Loyola Marymount +50000

San Diego +50000

Portland +100000

Vegas Whispers Breakdown: This continues to easily be the biggest no-brainer of any of the conference betting markets with the No. 1 overall team in the AP Top 25. The Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-0 SU, 8-0 WCC) are listed as overwhelming prohibitive favorites to win the West Coast Conference at odds of -2500. The Bulldogs have won seven of the last eight West Coast titles and it appears and it looks like they may go through West Coast play unscathed this season

