2021 College Basketball Conference Odds and Futures Update - Virginia Tech and Oklahoma to the Moon!
Over the last month or so, there has been no real movement at the top of the betting board as Gonzaga, Baylor, Villanova and Michigan continue to lead the pack. Virginia Tech and Oklahoma are the two biggest movers from last week as each school saw their overall Championship odds of +4000 sliced in half to +2000 after posting notable victories.
Oklahoma knocked off red-hot Alabama over the weekend but then fell on the road on Monday night at Texas Tech. Virginia Tech recorded a huge road win; defeating in-state rival Virginia by double digits and catching the attention of the oddsmakers.
In terms of conference futures, there was only one notable change from last week. Florida State is the new favorite in the ACC, leapfrogging Virginia, Virginia Tech and Louisville. It is perplexing that they remain the top overall betting favorite to win the ACC despite falling to Georgia Tech on Saturday as 4.5-point road favorites.
Let’s dive in and take a deeper look at the latest tournament odds for several of the biggest conferences in the country according to DraftKings Sportsbook:
SI PRO subscribers receive betting information directly from Las Vegas and plays in real-time for college basketball through our exclusive Discord chat. Become an SI PRO member and "get the picks!"
ODDS TO WIN 2021 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Houston -335
SMU +450
Memphis +600
Wichita State +1400
South Florida +2500
Tulsa +3500
Cincinnati +10000
UCF +15000
East Carolina +20000
Temple +20000
Tulane +30000
Vegas Whispers Breakdown: In the ACC, Houston remains the clear class of the American Athletic Conference. The Cougars (15-1 SU, 10-1 AAC), have won eight straight games and have moved up to their highest ranking in the AP Top-25 as they check in at No. 5 and are listed as the prohibitive favorite at a market price of (-335).
ODDS TO WIN 2021 ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Florida State +300
Virginia Tech +375
Virginia +400
Louisville +425
North Carolina +575
Duke +1000
Clemson +2000
Georgia Tech +3000
Pittsburgh +4000
Syracuse +5000
NC State +10000
Notre Dame +15000
Miami +20000
Boston College +50000
Wake Forest +100000
Vegas Whispers Breakdown: Virginia (11-3 SU, 7-1 AAC) (No. 14) has won seven of their eight games and remain atop the ACC standings. However, they dropped out of the top betting spot at DraftKings Sportsbook after losing by double digits to Virginia Tech. The conference currently has two other teams ranked in the AP Top 25 with No. 16 Virginia Tech, who saw the odds slashed dramatically from +675 to +375, and No. 20 Florida State. We highlighted several weeks ago that Florida State (10-3 SU, 6-2 AAC), who was unranked at the time, was tabbed as the second overall betting choice according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings. Despite losing on the road to Georgia Tech, the Seminoles have leapfrogged to the top overall betting choice at +300. For my money, Virginia is still the team grabbing my attention.
ODDS TO WIN 2021 ATLANTIC 10 TOURNAMENT
Saint Louis +125
Richmond +175
St. Bonaventure +600
VCU +800
Davidson +1500
UMASS +2500
Dayton +3000
Rhode Island +4000
Duquesne +10000
George Mason +10000
George Washington +30000
Fordham +35000
St. Joseph’s +50000
La Salle +50000
Vegas Whispers Breakdown: St. Louis (7-2 SU, 0-1 A-10) remains the favorites (+125) to win the Atlantic 10 Tournament according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings, despite failing to win a conference game this season - thanks to a limited schedule due to COVID-19 issues. St. Bonaventure (9-1 SU, 7-1 A-10) continues to roll along winning seven consecutive games and boasting the best record in the conference at 7-1.
ODDS TO WIN 2021 BIG EAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Villanova -235
Creighton +300
UCONN +500
Xavier +2000
Marquette +6000
Providence +6000
St. Johns +15000
Butler +20000
Depaul +20000
Georgetown +50000
Vegas Whispers Breakdown: Villanova (11-1 SU, 6-0 Big East), remains ranked No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 and still remain the prohibitive favorites (-235) to win the Big East Tournament. Villanova returned to action two weeks ago after being forced to pause basketball operations following a COVID-19 outbreak. They've since earned quality wins over Seton Hall twice and Providence. Villanova, who has won four of the last five Big East Tournaments, are the clear class of the Big East once again in 2021.
ODDS TO WIN 2021 BIG 10 TOURNAMENT
Michigan +250
Wisconsin +290
Illinois +450
Iowa +550
Ohio State +650
Purdue +1300
Minnesota +1500
Indiana +4500
Maryland +10000
Michigan State +10000
Northwestern +10000
Penn State +20000
Nebraska +100000
Vegas Whispers Breakdown: The Big 10 conference currently has five teams ranked in the AP Top 25 with Michigan (13-1 SU, 8-1 Big 10) ranked the highest at No. 4, closely followed by Iowa Hawkeyes (13-4 SU, 7-3 Big 10) at No. 8, Illinois (12-5 SU, 8-3 Big 10) at No. 12, and Wisconsin (14-5 SU, 8-4 Big 10) at No. 19. Michigan and Iowa still appear to be the strongest teams in the Big 10 this season, despite the fact that Iowa has dropped two straight.
ODDS TO WIN 2021 BIG 12 TOURNAMENT
Baylor -250
Texas +550
Texas Tech +650
Oklahoma +900
Kansas +1100
West Virginia +1450
TCU +20000
Kansas State +30000
Iowa State +50000
Vegas Whispers Breakdown: The Big 12 conference currently has six teams ranked in the AP Top 25 with the undefeated Baylor Bears (17-0 SU, 9-0 Big 12) ranked the highest at No. 2 in the country. They are closely followed by Texas (11-4 SU, 5-3 Big 12) at No. 6 and Oklahoma (11-5 SU, 6-4 Big 12) at No. 9.
Baylor posted a big win on Tuesday night when they defeated Texas 83-69 on the road as 5-point favorites. Oklahoma, who beat Alabama last week and then fell to Texas Tech on Monday, saw their odds of +1800 cut in half after the win over the Tide and stand now at +900. The Texas Tech Red Raiders (13-5 SU, 5-4 Big 12) and West Virginia (11-5 SU, 4-3 Big 12) slide in at No. 13 and No. 17. Kansas (11-6 SU, 5-4 Big 12) rounds out the conference at No. 24.
ODDS TO WIN 2021 MOUNTAIN WEST TOURNAMENT
Utah State +125
San Diego State +200
Boise State +325
Colorado State +625
Nevada +3000
UNLV +3000
Wyoming +5000
Fresno State +10000
New Mexico +30000
San Jose State +30000
Air Force +50000
Vegas Whispers Breakdown: Boise State (14-2 SU, 10-1 MW) and Utah State (13-5 SU, 10-2 MW) sit atop the Mountain West with 10 conference wins followed closely by Colorado State (12-4 SU, 9-3 MW). The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook continue to strongly favor Utah State as they land as the top overall betting choice at odds of +125. San Diego, winners of four consecutive games, have moved up to the second overall betting choice at odds of +200.
ODDS TO WIN 2021 PAC 12 TOURNAMENT
UCLA +150
Oregon +200
USC +400
Colorado +600
Stanford +1000
Arizona State +2000
Utah +5000
Washington State +10000
Oregon State +300000
Washington +50000
California +100000
Vegas Whispers Breakdown: The Pac 12 conference is currently represented by only one team ranked in the AP Top 25. UCLA (13-3 SU, 9-1 Pac 12) slides in at No. 21, and USC (14-3 SU, 8-2 Pac 12), who we highlighted two weeks ago as an intriguing option at 10/1 odds, have seen their odds lowered to 4/1 after winning 11 of their last 13 games.
ODDS TO WIN 2021 SEC TOURNAMENT
Alabama +250
Tennessee +300
Missouri +375
Florida +425
LSU +685
Kentucky +900
Arkansas +2500
Ole Miss +5000
Mississippi State +8000
Georgia +20000
South Carolina +20000
Texas A&M +30000
Vanderbilt +50000
Vegas Whispers Breakdown: Alabama (15-4 SU, 9-0 SEC) still remains the only undefeated team in SEC conference play. The Tide lost a tough out of conference matchup to Oklahoma last weekend but have won nine of their last 10 games. Tennessee (12-4 SU, 6-4 SEC) comes in as the second overall betting choice in the SEC after wins over Kansas and Mississippi State last week, but was upset by Mississippi on Tuesday night. Missouri (11-3 SU, 4-3 SEC) is now at +375 while Florida (10-4 SU, 6-3 SEC) who was previously unranked, sneaks in this week to No. 22 after winning four consecutive games. The Gators saw their odds drop from +1200 to +450.
ODDS TO WIN 2021 WEST COAST TOURNAMENT
Gonzaga -2500
BYU +800
San Francisco +1100
Saint Mary’s +1450
Pepperdine +5500
Pacific +30000
Santa Clara +30000
Loyola Marymount +50000
San Diego +50000
Portland +100000
Vegas Whispers Breakdown: This continues to easily be the biggest no-brainer of any of the conference betting markets with the No. 1 overall team in the AP Top 25. The Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-0 SU, 8-0 WCC) are listed as overwhelming prohibitive favorites to win the West Coast Conference at odds of -2500. The Bulldogs have won seven of the last eight West Coast titles and it appears and it looks like they may go through West Coast play unscathed this season
***
ODDS TO WIN 2021 COLLEGE BASKETBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
The sharp information from Vegas Whispers, produced another profitable NFL betting campaign - finishing the regular season with a record of 68-47-1 ATS. Including the playoffs, the information from Vegas has a solid record of 71-53-1 ATS. The betting plays, supplied by Frankie Taddeo - Sports Illustrated’s Gambling Insider - involve plays from the NFL, NCAA basketball and college football, NHL and MLB wagering. Be sure to be on the look-out for the Vegas Whispers Super Bowl sharp player proposition wagers later this week as we head up to kickoff on Sunday!
While complete content will be posted here at SI Gambling, SI PRO members have exclusive access to "Vegas Whispers" plays in real-time, as well as daily fantasy content, proposition wagering breakdowns, and much more.
UFC bettors, courtesy of Casey Olson’s information, finished 2020 at 210-87-6 ATS (71%) on all wagers for all SI PRO members.
Join the club today and start beating the books with us!