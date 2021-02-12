Saturday NCAA Basketball Betting Spotlight: Three Top 25 Matchups, Odds, Breakdown & Picks

With the NFL season coming to a close by crowning the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as Super Bowl LV Champions, it is now time for sports bettors to fully focus their betting attention on NCAA college basketball. With March Madness right around the corner, SI Gambling is here to highlight key matchups on tap for Saturday from the eyes of ‘Vegas Whispers’ as we head towards the big dance.

The sharp information from Vegas Whispers, produced another profitable NFL betting campaign - finishing the regular season with a record of 68-47-1 ATS. Including the playoffs, the information from Sin City has a solid record of 71-53-1 ATS. The betting plays, supplied by Frankie Taddeo - Sports Illustrated’s Gambling Vegas Insider- involve plays from the NFL, NCAA basketball and college football, NHL and MLB wagering.

While complete content will be posted here at SI Gambling, SI PRO members have exclusive access to "Vegas Whispers" plays in real-time, as well as daily fantasy content, proposition wagering breakdowns, and much more.

Join the club today and start beating the books with us!

Let’s dive into the games!

College Basketball Betting Odds & Breakdown - Saturday, February 13th

No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners at No. 14 West Virginia Mountaineers

Spread: Oklahoma +3.5 (-110) | West Virginia -4 (-110)

Total: 143.5– Over (-110) | Under 143.5 (-110)

Venue: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

Game Info: Saturday February 13, 2021 1:00pm EST / 10:00am PST | ESPN+

Editor's Note - Odds are subject to change.

The line has held steady since its opening in favor of No. 14 West Virginia (14-5 SU; 10-9 ATS) as 4-point home favorites in several shops in Las Vegas over No. 12 Oklahoma (12-5 SU; 11-6 ATS). The odds have yet to be posted at DraftKings Sportsbook - so please be patient for their arrival.

The last time these two teams met back on January 2, the Sooners came away with a 75-71 win in Norman as 1.5-point home favorites. Since that loss, West Virginia has reeled off six wins in their last eight games - while knocking off two ranked teams in Kansas and Texas Tech during their current three-game winning streak. To the delight of the bettors, backing West Virginia at the betting windows has been extremely profitable as the Mountaineers have posted a 4-2 ATS record during their last six games. In addition, as Bob Huggins gets his players more comfortable running his sets the club has posted five straight to the over - while going over the posted total by oddsmakers in 8 of their last 10 games.

Oklahoma is one of the hottest teams in the country having won six of their last seven games. Even more impressive is that the Sooners have ripped off a 7-1 ATS run over their last 8 games. The matchup between Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves (15.8 points per game) and De’Vion Harmon (12.5 points per game) against West Virginia’s Miles McBride (16.2 points per game) and Derek Culver (14.3 points per game / 10/2 rebounds) is where this game will likely be decided.

No. 5 Villanova Wildcats at No. 19 Creighton Bluejays

Spread: Villanova -1.5 (-110) | Creighton +1.5 (-110)

Total: 145.5– Over (-110) | Under 145.5 (-110)

Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska

Game Info :Saturday February 13, 2021 5:00pm EST / 2:00pm PST | FOX

Editor's Note - Odds are subject to change.

The line has dropped since its opening in favor of No. 5 Villanova (13-2 SU; 9-6 ATS) as 3-point road favorites in several shops in Las Vegas over No. 19 Creighton (15-5 SU; 8-12 ATS) with the line now displaying the Wildcats as 1.5-point favorites. The odds have yet to be posted at DraftKings Sportsbook - so please be patient for their arrival.

Led by star point guard Collin Gillespie (14.5 points per game) and Big East Player of the Year Candidate Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (16.1 points per game/ 7.3 rebounds) the Wildcats have balance on both offense and defense. The ability of shooting guard Justin Moore (12.9 points per game) to offer additional scoring combined with the recent performances of forward Jermaine Samuels - who exploded for a season-high 32 points against Georgetown on February 7 - has the Wildcats looking like contenders for another National Championship.

Villanova has dominated their Big East rival Creighton winning eight of the last 10 matchups between the schools. The Wildcats, who have posted a 9-1 straight up record in their last 10 games, have posted a profitable 6-4 ATS mark for their backers over that span.

On the other side, Creighton is coming off two consecutive wins over Big East foes Georgetown and Marquette. The Blue Jays have won five of their last six straight up, but more concerning for bettors is their 2-6 ATS mark over their eight games. Villanova will need to play well defensively against Creighton’s star backcourt duo of Denzel Mahoney (14.5 points per game ) and Marcus Zegarowksi (14.4 points per game) This game could be decided in the battle down low between Villanova’s Robinson-Earl squaring off with Creighton’s top front liner Christian Bishop (11.6 points per game / 5.6 rebounds).

Vegas Whispers FREE Play: Villanova -1.5 (-110)

North Carolina Tar Heels at No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers

Spread: North Carolina +6.5 (-110) | Virginia -6.5 (-110)

Total: 130.5– Over (-110) | Under 130.5 (-110)

Venue: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia

Game Info: Saturday February 13, 2021 6:00pm EST / 3:00pm PST | ESPN

Editor's Note - Odds are subject to change.

The line has ticked down slightly since its opening in favor of No. 9 Virginia (14-3 SU; 9-7-1 ATS) as 7-point road favorites in several shops in Las Vegas over North Carolina (12-6 SU; 7-10-1 ATS) with the line displaying the Cavaliers as 6.5-point favorites. The odds have yet to be posted at DraftKings Sportsbook - so please be patient for their arrival.

The Cavaliers, who have won 10 of 11, including three consecutive games, have a balanced scoring attack led by senior forward transfer Sam Hauser (14.9 points per game/ 7.2 rebounds) who leads the team with 39 three-pointers in 17 games. During their current seven-game winning streak Virginia has burned bettors at the windows going 2-3-1 against the spread (ATS) during their six contests.

North Carolina heads in off an impressive 91-87 road win over Duke as 2.5-point road underdogs which now sees them as winners of seven of their last 10 games. However, that stretch has not been beneficial for North Carolina bettors. The Tar Heels have only covered the spread in four of those 10 games but more recently have posted a positive ROI for bettors going 3-1 ATS in their last four matchups. North Carolina is led by sophomore forward Armando Bacot (12.1 points per game/ 7.4 rebounds). Recently, the Cavaliers have dominated North Carolina winning six in a row in the series between the ACC rivals.

Vegas Whispers FREE Play: Virginia -6.5 (-110)