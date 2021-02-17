2021 College Basketball Conference Odds and Futures - Villanova Tumbles, Virginia Stumbles

Gonzaga and Baylor retained their places as the betting favorites to cut down the nets at Lucas Oil Stadium, but the oddsmakers have made significant changes behind them.

Last week, Baylor became the betting favorite to win the National Championship at DraftKings Sportsbook at odds of +250; surpassing the undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs at +200. This week, Michigan moved up to the third overall betting choice at odds of +650. They now surpassed the Villanova Wildcats who saw their odds rise to 11/1 - tied with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

In terms of Conference futures, there were three notable changes from last week.

National power Villanova, after being defeated soundly by Creighton 86-70, tumbled from No. 5 to No. 10 in the AP Top-25 and have come back to pack in the Big East betting market odds. The Wildcats, who were prohibitive -235 favorites to cut down the nets at Madison Square Garden, are now +120 to win the Big East Tournament for the fifth time in six years.

Meanwhile, Virginia moved up to No. 7 in the latest AP Top-25 after winning 11 of their last 13 games, but were beaten 81-60 by No. 16 Florida State on Monday. The Seminoles, who have only played twice since January 30, have another big statement game on tap this Saturday when they will face No. 18 Virginia Tech in Tallahassee.

Finally, the Mountain West has a new betting favorite as San Diego State has jumped over Utah State and moved to the top line of the betting market at odds of +145. The Aztecs, who won now reeled off six consecutive wins, find themselves ranked for the first time since the 2010/2011 season at No. 25 in the country at odds of 100/1 to win it all.

Let’s dive in and take a deeper look at the latest tournament odds for several of the biggest conferences in the country according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

ODDS TO WIN 2021 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Houston -335

SMU +450

Memphis +600

Wichita State +1400

South Florida +2500

Tulsa +3500

Cincinnati +10000

UCF +15000

East Carolina +20000

Temple +20000

Tulane +30000

Frankie Whispers Breakdown: The Cougars (17-2 SU, 11-2 AAC), have won 10 of their last 11 games and moved up two spots to No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25. Wichita State and Memphis, on four-game and three-game winning streaks respectively, have closed the gap in the regular season standings in the ACC.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Florida State +300

Virginia +350

Louisville +375

Virginia Tech +420

North Carolina +575

Clemson +1500

Pittsburgh +2500

Duke +3000

Georgia Tech +4000

Syracuse +5000

Miami +6000

Notre Dame +8000

NC State +10000

Boston College +50000

Wake Forest +100000



Frankie Whispers Breakdown: No. 7 Virginia (15-4 SU, 11-2 ACC), has won 11 of their last 13 games and are now the second overall betting choice in the ACC betting market. The conference currently has two other teams ranked in the AP Top 25 with No. 16 Florida State (12-3 SU, 8-2 ACC) and No. 18 Virginia Tech (14-4 SU, 8-3 AAC. The Atlantic Coast Conference is one of the most competitive in the country. However, the oddsmakers believe that the two most likely favorites to emerge victorious next month are the Seminoles and Cavaliers.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 ATLANTIC 10 TOURNAMENT

Saint Louis +180

VCU +300

Richmond +350

St. Bonaventure +350

Davidson +1000

Dayton +1500

Rhode Island +3000

UMASS +4000

Duquesne +10000

George Mason +10000

George Washington +30000

Fordham +35000

St. Joseph’s +50000

La Salle +50000

Frankie Whispers Breakdown: The Atlantic 10 still does not have any teams ranked in the AP Top 25 but St. Louis (10-3 SU, 3-2 A-10) has rebounded from a brief skid and won three straight games. St. Louis is still a lukewarm favorite even though VCU (15-4 SU, 8-2 A-10) is the hottest team in the conference on a five-game winning streak. The Rams have seen their odds of 8/1 from last week cut dramatically by oddsmakers down to 3/1 this week to win the Atlantic 10.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 BIG EAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Villanova +120

Creighton +200

UCONN +550

Xavier +600

St. Johns +4500

Providence +5000

Marquette +10000

Butler +20000

Georgetown +20000

Depaul +50000

Frankie Whispers Breakdown: Villanova (13-3 SU, 8-2 Big East), fell five spots to No. 10 in the latest AP Top 25 after being upset by Creighton. The Wildcats saw their once prohibitive odds of -230 to win the Big East Tournament loosen to reflect positive odds of +120 at DraftKings Sportsbook. With each passing game in the Big East we are learning that Villanova, winners of four of the last five Big East Tournaments, will have their hands full to make it five of six. Standing in their way are the No. 14 Creighton Bluejays (16-5 SU, 12-4 Big East) who have reeled off three straight victories, including a statement win over the Wildcats last weekend.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 BIG TEN TOURNAMENT

Michigan +250

Ohio State +300

Illinois +425

Wisconsin +450

Iowa +500

Purdue +1500

Minnesota +2000

Indiana +6000

Maryland +10000

Michigan State +10000

Northwestern +10000

Penn State +20000

Nebraska +100000



Frankie Whispers Breakdown: The Big Ten conference currently has seven teams ranked in the AP Top 25 with Michigan (14-1 SU, 9-1 Big 10) ranked highest at No. 3, closely followed by No. 4 Ohio State (17-4 SU, 11-3 Big 10). Illinois (15-5 SU, 11-3 Big 10) moves up one spot to No. 5 in the country while the Iowa Hawkeyes (13-6 SU, 7-5 Big 10) moves up four spots to No. 11. The Buckeyes continue to pose the biggest threat to the Wolverines chances at a Big Ten title and oddsmakers have once again sliced their odds of 5/1 seen last week down to 3/1 this week.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 BIG 12 TOURNAMENT

Baylor -250

Texas +575

Oklahoma +900

Texas Tech +900

Kansas +1000

West Virginia +1000

TCU +15000

Kansas State +30000

Iowa State +50000

Frankie Whispers Breakdown: Not much has changed at the top of betting board in the Big 12 since No. 2 Baylor (17-0 SU, 9-0 Big 12) was forced to shut down due to COVID-19 and cancel five games on their schedule. The undefeated Bears will return to action next week against Iowa State. The Bears are followed by Oklahoma (13-5 SU, 8-4 Big 12) who moves up three spots to No. 9 after their impressive double-overtime road win over West Virginia. The Texas Longhorns (13-5 SU, 7-4 Big 12) moved up one spot to No. 12 while the Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-6 SU, 6-5 Big 12) dropped eight spots to No. 15 after losing 82-71 at home against West Virginia. After falling out of the Top-25 we now see the Kansas Jayhawks (15-7 SU, 9-5 Big 12) have climbed back in and are being offered at 10/1 odds to win the Big 12.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 MOUNTAIN WEST TOURNAMENT

San Diego State +145

Utah State +175

Boise State +400

Colorado State +470

Nevada +3000

UNLV +3000

Wyoming +5000

Fresno State +10000

New Mexico +30000

San Jose State +30000

Air Force +50000

Frankie Breakdown: Utah State (14-5 SU, 11-2 MW) sits atop the Mountain West with the best record in the conference followed closely by Boise State (16-4 SU, 12-3 MW). The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have finally budged from their holding of Utah State as the favorite to win the Mountain West. No. 25 San Diego State (15-4 SU, 9-3 MW), winners of six consecutive games, who we have been backing for several weeks as a team of value, now take over the top betting perch at odds of +145 while cracking the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2010.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 PAC 12 TOURNAMENT

USC +150

UCLA +200

Colorado +400

Oregon +540

Stanford +1500

Arizona State +2500

Utah +3000

Washington State +10000

Oregon State +10000

Washington +50000

California +50000

Frankie Whispers Breakdown: The Pac 12 conference is still only represented by one team ranked in the AP Top-25. No. 17 USC (17-3 SU, 11-2 Pac 12), who has won six straight games, were a team we highlighted last month as an intriguing option at odds of 10/1, and we now see them as the favorites at +150 after winning 13 of their last 15 games.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 SEC TOURNAMENT

Alabama +225

Tennessee +300

Missouri +350

LSU +450

Arkansas +650

Florida +1000

Kentucky +5000

Ole Miss +7000

Mississippi State +8000

Georgia +20000

South Carolina +20000

Texas A&M +30000

Vanderbilt +50000

Frankie Whispers Breakdown: No. 8 Alabama (17-5 SU, 12-1 SEC), remains the top betting choice in the SEC after beating South Carolina and pummeling Georgia 115-82. No. 19 Tennessee (14-5 SU, 7-5 SEC) comes in as the second overall betting choice in the SEC while Missouri (13-6 SU, 6-6 SEC) drops 10 spots to No. 20 after losing to Mississippi and Arkansas last week. The Tigers also suffered a 80-70 defeat at Georgia on Tuesday as 3-point favorites.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 WEST COAST TOURNAMENT

Gonzaga -3500

BYU +900

San Francisco +1100

Saint Mary’s +1450

Pepperdine +6500

Pacific +40000

Santa Clara +50000

Loyola Marymount +60000

San Diego +70000

Portland +500000

Frankie Whispers Breakdown: The No. 1 overall team in the AP Top 25, the Gonzaga Bulldogs (20-0 SU, 11-0 WCC), are overwhelmingly prohibitive favorites to win the West Coast Conference at odds of -3500. The Bulldogs have won seven of the last eight West Coast titles and it would take the biggest upset of the NCAA season for us to witness any West Coast rival defeating the best team in the country.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 COLLEGE BASKETBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

