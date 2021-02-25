2021 NHL Division Odds and Stanley Cup Futures Update

As temperatures begin to warm up outside, the action inside on the ice is starting to heat up, with several of the NHL’s restructured four divisional races beginning to tighten up. Focusing on a favorite or spotting a longshot who offers long-term value is often the best way to attack futures betting. Teams like the Carolina Panthers, who we highlighted last week at odds of +1600, have now fallen to +1000 this week thanks to another week of solid play. The Edmonton Oilers, who were +2600 last week, are now down to +1600 thanks to the league’s top two scoring leaders in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The Las Vegas Golden Knights, who sat as the favorites last week at +700, have now dropped to the fifth overall betting choice at odds of +1000. The Colorado Avalanche have moved into the Stanley Cup favorite role at odds of +600.

Let’s dive in and take a deeper look at any changes after more than a month of games in the NHL betting odds for each of the divisions as well as Stanley Cup futures at DraftKings Sportsbook.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 CENTRAL DIVISION

Tampa Bay +115

Carolina +125

Florida +425

Dallas +2200

Chicago +4000

Nashville +5500

Columbus +6500

Detroit +50000

Frankie Whispers Betting Breakdown: In a tightly bunched Central Division, the defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning sit in fourth place winners of seven of their last 10 games with an 11-4-1 record (23 points). The Florida Panthers (12-3-2, 22 points), who are also 7-3 in their last 10, remain in first place by one point--holding a slight edge over Carolina, Chicago, and Tampa Bay. The Lightning possesses the best goal differential (+20) of any team in the division, thanks to defending Vezina Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy who continues to anchor the club with a 10-3-0 record based upon an impressive 2.02 GAA and a .931 save percentage. The oddsmakers biggest change in the odds involves adjusting the Lightning from -125 favorites to small plus-odds of +115 this week.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 EAST DIVISION

Boston -143

Philadelphia +300

NY Islanders +900

Pittsburgh +1000

Washington +1000

NJ Devils +2500

NY Rangers +2700

Buffalo +3000

Frankie Whispers Betting Breakdown: The Boston Bruins (11-3-2, 24 points) have seen the gap narrow between themselves and the rest of the East teams after playing 16 of 56 scheduled games. The Bruins continue to be led by forwards Brad Marchand (9 goals; 11 assists, 20 points) and Patrice Bergeron (7 goals; 12 assists, 19 points), who rank inside the top 20 in the NHL in scoring.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 NORTH DIVISION

Toronto -250

Montreal +400

Edmonton +550

Winnipeg +1400

Calgary +2000

Vancouver +5000

Ottawa +65000

Frankie Whispers Betting Breakdown: The Toronto Maple Leafs (14-4-2, 30 points), who have the most points of any team in the NHL, have moved from moderate to overwhelming favorites to win the North as they continue to be led by the league's top goalscorer in Auston Matthews (18 goals). The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have moved the Maple Leafs from -143 to -250 favorites to win the realigned North. The Edmonton Oilers (13-8-0, 26 points), who possess the NHL's top two players in scoring in Connor McDavid (13 goals; 25 assists, 38 points) and Leon Draisaitl (10 goals; 23 assists, 33 points), sit in second place in the league standings only four points behind. The oddsmakers have noticed and slashed their +1100 odds offered last week down to only +550 this week.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 WEST DIVISION

Colorado +100

Vegas +155

St. Louis +750

Minnesota +900 +1500

San Jose +3500

Arizona +4500

Anaheim +5500

Frankie Whispers Betting Breakdown: The Vegas Golden Knights (11-4-1, 23 points) hold a one-point lead over St. Louis (10-7-2, 22 points) in the West. However, we should note that the Blues are tied for the most (19) played games of any West team. The Colorado Avalanche (9-5-1, 19 points), thanks to winning six of their past 10 games, have taken over the top betting spot to win the West at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Golden Knights continue to be led by star goalie Marc-Andre Fleury who leads the NHL with a league-best 1.56 GAA and .942 save percentage. Not to be outdone, Colorado has its star in between the pipes as Phillip Grabauer ranks a close second with a 1.78 GAA. This is going to be an amazing battle of two elite clubs all season long, which will hit a fever pitch this weekend when the NHL takes its game to the great outdoors in Lake Tahoe.

ODDS TO WIN 2021 STANLEY CUP

Colorado +600

Tampa Bay +800

Boston +800

Toronto +800

Vegas +1000

Carolina +1000

Montreal +1500

Edmonton +1600

Philadelphia +1900

St. Louis +2000

Florida +2300

NY Islanders +2500

Pittsburgh +2500

Washington +3000

Calgary +3700

Winnipeg +3700

Dallas +4000

Minnesota +4500

Chicago +5500

NY Rangers +5500

NJ Devils +6000

LA Kings +7000

Nashville +7500

San Jose +7500

Arizona +8000

Columbus +8000

Vancouver +8000

Anaheim +8500

Buffalo +9000

Detroit +65000

Ottawa +75000

