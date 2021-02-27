NCAA Basketball Saturday Betting Guide: Two Top 25 Matchups Betting Odds, Breakdowns & Picks

SI’s Lead Vegas Insider Frankie Taddeo shares the latest information for two games for bettors to target on Saturdays in college basketball.

With Selection Sunday only a few weeks away, SI Gambling is here to highlight two Top-25 matchups that bettors should target on Saturday. We have a superb ACC battle between No. 11 Florida State and North Carolina, as well as an SEC showdown between No. 25 Tennessee and Auburn. Both games have already received attention from sharp bettors in Las Vegas.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Auburn Tigers

Betting Odds & Breakdown

Spread : Tennessee -5 (-110) | Auburn +5 (-110)



: Tennessee -5 (-110) | Auburn +5 (-110) Total : 139.5– Over (-110) | Under 139.5 (-110)

: 139.5– Over (-110) | Under 139.5 (-110) Game Info: Saturday February 27, 2021 12:00pm EST / 9:00am PST | ESPN

Editor's Note - Odds are subject to change.

The line has ticked up since its opening in favor of No. 25 Tennessee (16-6 SU; 11-10-1 ATS) from 5-point home favorites in several shops in Las Vegas over Auburn (10-13 SU; 10-12-2 ATS), with the line now displaying the Volunteers as 5.5-point favorites. The odds have yet to be posted at DraftKings Sportsbook - so please be patient for their arrival.

The Volunteers will be looking for their fifth win in their last seven games when they go on the road to face the struggling Tigers. Tennessee will need to rely upon leading score Jaen Springer (12.4 points per game/ 2.8 assists) and junior shooting Victor Bailey (11.4 points per game).

Tennessee, who has posted a 6-4 straight-up record in their last 10 games, have burned bettors with a 3-6-1 ATS mark for their backers over that span.

On the other side, Auburn has lost three SEC consecutive games. The alarming trend is that the Tigers appear to be in disarray from off-the-court issues and have suffered two straight losses to Florida and Kentucky by an average of 29.0 points.

Although Tennessee has been difficult to trust at the betting window, Auburn has too many issues off the court to play as a home underdog in this spot. Fade War Eagle and lay the points.

Frankie Fantasy's FREE Play: Tennessee -5.5 (-110)

Florida State Seminoles vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

Betting Odds & Breakdown

Spread : Florida State -1 (-110) | North Carolina +1 (-110)

: Florida State -1 (-110) | North Carolina +1 (-110) Total : 150.5– Over (-110) | Under 150.5 (-110)

: 150.5– Over (-110) | Under 150.5 (-110) Game Info: Saturday February 19, 2021 4:00pm EST / 1:00pm PST | ESPN

The line has held steady from the opening line of a 1-point spread in favor of No. 11 Florida State (14-3 SU; 10-6-1 ATS) in several shops in Las Vegas against North Carolina (14-8 SU; 9-12-1 ATS). The odds have yet to be posted at DraftKings Sportsbook - so please be patient for their arrival.

The last time these two teams met back on Jan. 16, the Seminoles came away with a 82-75 win. Since that win, Florida State has reeled off seven wins in their last eight games. Backing Florida State at the betting windows has been sensational as the Seminoles have only posted a 9-1 ATS record during their last 10 games. In addition, the ACC power has cashed four straight to the over - while going over the posted total by oddsmakers in 8 of their last 10 games (8-1-1).

On the flip side, North Carolina was upset on Wednesday 83-70 by Marquette as 12.5-point home favorites. The double-digit home loss as double-digit home favorites against a middle of the pack Big East foe was even more shocking after their 99-54 dismantling of Louisville last weekend.

Florida State is playing too well and has been too strong against the spread over the past month to try and get in front of. Lay the small number with Florida State to defeat the Tar Heels for the second time this season.

Frankie Fantasy's FREE Play: Florida State -1 (-110)