NCAA Basketball Saturday Betting Guide: Two Top 25 Matchups With Betting Odds, Breakdown & Picks

With Selection Sunday next weekend, SI Gambling is here to highlight two key Top-25 matchups on tap for Saturday. We have a superb Big 12 battle between No. 17 Oklahoma State and No. 6 West Virginia, as well as a Big 10 showdown between No. 4 Illinois and No. 7 Ohio State. Both games have already received attention from sharp bettors in Las Vegas.

#17 Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. #6 West Virginia Mountaineers

Betting Odds & Breakdown

Spread : Oklahoma State +7 (-110) | West Virginia -7 (-110)

: Oklahoma State +7 (-110) | West Virginia -7 (-110) Total : 149.5– Over (-110) | Under 149.5 (-110)

: 149.5– Over (-110) | Under 149.5 (-110) Game Info: Saturday, March 6, 2021 2:00 pm EST / 11:00 am PST | ESPN

The line has held steady since its opening in favor of No. 6 West Virginia (18-7SU; 13-12 ATS) as 7-point home favorites in several shops in Las Vegas over No. 17 Oklahoma State (17-7 SU; 14-9-1 ATS). The odds have yet to be posted at DraftKings Sportsbook - so please be patient for their arrival.

The Mountaineers will be looking for their fifth win in their last six games when they take on Oklahoma State. West Virginia will need to rely upon leading scorer Miles McBride (15.5 points per game/ 4.0 assists) and star forward Derek Culver (14.8 points per game / 10.0 rebounds).

West Virginia, who has posted a 7-3 straight-up record in their last 10 games, have a pedestrian 5-5 ATS mark for their backers over that span.

On the other side, Oklahoma State has won five out of their last six games. The Cowboys, who saw their five-game winning streak snapped on Thursday night in an 81-70 loss at Baylor, have been a great team for bettors to support over the past month covering five consecutive games against the number.

West Virginia has failed to cover the number in its last two games, and earlier this season, West Virginia went on the road (Jan. 4) and beat the Cowboys 87-84 in Norman as 1.5-point road favorites. Bob Huggins could potentially earn his 900th career on Saturday. This game and line are inflated due to the potential absence of Oklahoma State star freshman Cade Cunningham (19.7 points per game / 6.3 rebounds), who limped off the court with an ankle injury in the waning moments of the loss to Baylor. If Cunningham (questionable) is forced to miss the game, West Virginia could roll on Saturday in Morgantown.

#4 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. #7 Ohio State Buckeyes

Betting Odds & Breakdown

Spread : Illinois +2 (-110) | Ohio State -2 (-110)

: Illinois +2 (-110) | Ohio State -2 (-110) Total : 151.5– Over (-110) | Under 151.5 (-110)

: 151.5– Over (-110) | Under 151.5 (-110) Game Info: Saturday, March 6, 2021 4:00 pm EST / 1:00 pm PST | ESPN

The line has held steady from the opening line of a 2-point spread in favor of No. 7 Ohio State (18-7 SU; 14-10-1 ATS) over No. 4 Illinois (19-6 SU; 15-9-1 ATS) in several shops in Las Vegas against. The odds have yet to be posted at DraftKings Sportsbook - so please be patient for their arrival.

The last time these two teams met back on Jan. 16, the Buckeyes came away with an 87-81 road win as 8-point underdogs. Following that win, Ohio State reeled off seven wins in the next eight games. However, more recently, backing the Buckeyes at the betting windows has burned bettors as Ohio State has lost three straight games both SU and ATS.

On the flip side, Illinois has shocked many around the country, winning three consecutive games without their star point guard Ayo Dosunmu (facial injury). Dosunmu is the floor general piloting the Fighting Illini train, posting two triple-doubles in the last month while also averaging 21.2 points per game, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists on the season. The last two wins by the Illini have been incredibly impressive, going on the road and upsetting Wisconsin and Michigan without one of the nation's top talents. The 23-point win over the Wolverines as 8.5-point road underdogs on Tuesday night still has the college basketball buzzing.

Illinois is playing too well (with and without Dosunmu) and has been too strong against the spread over the past month (4-1 ATS). Expect the betting public to be all over Ohio State since this game is in Columbus, combined with the expectation that Dosunmu will be forced to sit for a fourth straight game. As we know, the sharps are often against the public, and in this outstanding matchup, they are grabbing the points with Illinois to get revenge on the Buckeyes in the second matchup this season.

Frankie Fantasy FREE Play: Illinois +2 (-110)