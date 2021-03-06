NHL Betting Breakdown: Previews, Odds and Plays for Saturday, March 6

Anaheim Ducks at Colorado Avalanche

Playing back-to-back games, Anaheim and Colorado meet in a West Division battle tonight. Game time for the Ducks vs. Avalanche contest is slated for 8:00 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. This is the fourth of eight meetings this season. Colorado erased a 2–0 second-period deficit and won 3–2 in overtime last night. The first two games were played in Anaheim. The Avalanche won 3–2 in OT on Jan. 22, and the Ducks rebounded with a 3–1 victory on Jan. 24. Anaheim has a 4-10-4 record since that win.

Anaheim (6-12-6) enters this contest on a nine-game losing streak. The Ducks are last in the West Division with 18 points, and they are seven points out of a playoff position. Prior to the overtime loss last night, Anaheim lost 3–2 and 5–4 to St. Louis during two games at home. Before that, Anaheim lost 3–2 in overtime at home to Vegas and 4–3 in a shootout on the road in Arizona. Anaheim has played many close contests as 17 of 24 games have been decided by one goal. The Ducks are 4-7-6 in those games.

Colorado (13-7-1) sits third overall in the West Division standings as they trail St. Louis by three points and Vegas four points. The Avalanche have won four of their last five contests. Prior to the victory at home last night, Colorado played four straight road games. They split two contests in San Jose, winning 4–0 and losing 6­–2, and won twice in Arizona 6–2 and 3–2. Colorado is 5–3 during games played at Ball Arena this season. Three of the victories were by two or more goals, and two of the wins were shutouts.

Struggling on offense, the Ducks are last in the NHL as they average just 2.04 goals per game. That gives Colorado an edge in this contest as the Avalanche score 3.05 goals per game. Colorado also has an edge on defense as they allow 2.38 goals per game while the Ducks give up 2.92 goals per game. Power play statistics are also notable as Colorado has scored 19 goals on 82 chances. Anaheim is well off that pace as they’ve converted six of 57 power-play opportunities. Lay the puck line and back Colorado.

Best Bet: Colorado -1.5 (+100) puck line at DraftKings

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook – Game Time 8:00 p.m. ET

Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers

The Battle of Alberta resumes when Calgary visits Edmonton for a North Division showdown tonight. These provincial rivals meet for the fourth time this season, and puck drop is slated for 10:00 p.m. ET at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. Calgary scored three times in the third period and won the first game 6–4 at home on Feb. 6. Edmonton responded with a pair of wins in a home-and-home series two weeks later. The Oilers posted a 2–1 win in Calgary and then torched the Flames 7–1 at home.

Calgary (11-11-2) ranks fifth overall in the North Division and trails Montreal by two points in the battle for the final playoff spot. The Flames head to Edmonton following a 7­–3 win at home against Ottawa on Thursday. Calgary is playing on the road for the seventh time over the last eight games. Following their loss in Edmonton, back on Feb. 20, the Flames won 3–0 and lost 2–1 in overtime in Toronto. Three contests followed that in Ottawa, where the Flames lost 6–1, won 6–3, and lost 5–1 to the Senators.

Edmonton (14-11-0) is third in the North Division as they trail Winnipeg by three points and Toronto by ten points. The Oilers are playing a fourth straight home game and enter this contest on a three-game losing streak. Following a five-game winning streak, which moved Edmonton to within four points of first place in the North, the Oilers hosted the Maple Leafs and were outscored 13–1 over three games. Edmonton was shut out twice, 4–0 and 3–0, prior to a 6–1 loss in their last game on March 3.

Despite the Oilers’ recent scoring slump, Connor McDavid still leads the league with 40 points while teammate Leon Draisaitl is third with 35 points. Edmonton is averaging 3.20 goals per game on offense and allows 3.12 goals per game on defense. Calgary struggles on offense as they score 2.71 goals per game, and they allow 3.04 goals per game. Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames offense with 21 points, and Elias Lindholm is second with 20 points. Bet the moneyline and back Edmonton to win at home.

Best Bet: Edmonton Oilers (-132) moneyline at DraftKings

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook – Game Time 10:00 p.m. ET

NHL Saturday Night Betting Leans

Toronto at Vancouver 7:00 p.m. ET: Maple Leafs -1.5 (+123) puck line

Columbus at Dallas 8:00 p.m. ET: Stars (-134) moneyline

Vegas at San Jose 10:30 p.m. ET: Golden Knights -1.5 (+120) puck line

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

2021 NHL Best Bets Record: 4­–6

2021 NHL Leans Record: 6–9

