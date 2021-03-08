2021 ACC Tournament Betting Breakdown, Odds and Picks

The 2021 ACC Men’s Basketball tournament gets underway Tuesday from Greensboro Coliseum. Virginia earned the No. 1 seed by winning the league's regular season race on the strength of a 13-4 record within the conference. Tony Bennett quietly guided the Cavaliers to their fifth ACC regular season crown in the past eight seasons and thus earned a double-bye.

Although it has been a down year for Duke in the ACC, the conference still offers three teams that are ranked inside the AP Top 25. This year, the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have top-seeded Virginia as the overall betting favorite. Florida State, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech also earned double-byes and will start tournament play on Thursday. The Yellow Jackets, who are the hottest team in the conference on a six-game winning streak, offer tremendous longshot value at odds of +1000 are originally being listed at +2500 on DK Sportsbook.

The sharps out in Vegas have been fading an inconsistent Duke (11-11; 9-9 ACC) club all season. The Blue Devils finished the regular season an abysmal 7-15 against the spread (ATS). Additionally on Sunday, moderate respected money arrived quietly supporting No. 6 North Carolina at odds of +425. Since Florida State, North Carolina and Virginia Tech are on the same side of the bracket, my suggestion is let’s roll with the top seed as well as the hottest team. I envision they will have the easiest path of the top four seeds to make it to the championship game on Saturday night.

ACC Tournament Betting Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Virginia +225

Florida State +260

North Carolina +425

Virginia Tech +600

Louisville +700

Georgia Tech +1000 (moved from +2500)

Clemson +2000

Syracuse +5000

Duke +8000

NC State +10000

Notre Dame +10000

Pittsburgh +10000

Miami (FL) +40000

Boston College +50000

Wake Forest +50000

ACC Tournament Contenders

No. 1 Virginia Cavaliers (17-6; 13-4 ACC; 11-11-1 ATS) +225

The Cavaliers have lost three out of their last five games including a dreadful 1-4 ATS mark over that span. On the year, they lost to Florida State and Virginia Tech but defeated North Carolina, Georgia Tech and Clemson. Virginia has a balanced scoring attack led by senior forward transfer Sam Hauser (15.7 points per game/ 6.8 rebounds) who leads the team with 59 three-pointers. Virginia has been a difficult team for bettors to back going a pedestrian 11-11-1 against the spread (ATS).

No. 2 Florida State Seminoles (15-5; 11-4 ACC; 11-8-1 ATS) +260

Florida State, who has dropped two of their last three games, will look to rebound in the ACC Tournament. On a larger scope, the Seminoles have posted a 10-3 straight-up (SU) record since January with an impressive 8-4-1 ATS mark over that stretch. In addition, the ACC power has cashed five of their last six games to the over - while going over the posted total by oddsmakers in 10 of their last 13 (10-2-1).

No. 3 Virginia Tech Hokies (15-5; 9-4 ACC; 11-9 ATS) +600

The Hokies have been a tough team for bettors to read all season, especially in the month of February when they went 1-3 ATS. The road to any ACC hardware makes Virginia Tech a hard fade, likely needing to defeat both North Carolina and Florida State just to make it to the championship game on Saturday.

No. 4 Georgia Tech (15-8; 11-6 ACC; 14-9 ATS) +1000

The Yellow Jackets have been sensational for bettors to support. They have covered seven consecutive games against the spread (7-0 ATS) while posting the best betting mark of any club in the conference. Don’t sleep on the name Moses Wright (18.0 points per game/ 8.1 rebounds) who quietly ranks third in the ACC in scoring and rebounding. The talented senior forward has recorded a double-double in four of his last five games.

Frankie Whispers Breakdown: The Atlantic Coast Conference is one of the most competitive in the country, but Virginia earns the nod to win the ACC Tournament. Georgia Tech must be respected thanks to the play of Wright, but likely facing the Cavaliers in the Semifinals prevents the Yellow Jackets from earning the top pick to cut down the nets in Greensboro. However, at original odds of +2500 (down to +1000 currently), they land as the longshot futures play.

Top Pick: Virginia +225

Longshot Play: Georgia Tech +2500 (since bet down to +1000)

2021 ACC Tournament schedule

Location: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, N.C.

First round -- Tuesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 12 Pittsburgh vs. No. 13 Miami | 2 pm ET ACC Network

Game 2: No. 10 Duke vs. No. 15 Boston College | 4:30 pm ET ACC Network

Game 3: No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Wake Forest | 7 pm ET ACC Network

Second round -- Wednesday, March 10

Game 4: No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 NC State | Noon EST ACC Network

Game 5: No. 5 Clemson vs. Game 1 winner | 2:30 pm ET ACC Network

Game 6: No. 7 Louisville vs. Game 2 winner | 6:30 pm ET ACC Network

Game 7: No. 6 North Carolina vs. Game 3 winner | 9 pm ET ACC Network

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 11

Game 8: No. 1 Virginia vs. Game 4 winner | Noon pm ET ESPN

Game 9: No. 4 Georgia Tech vs. Game 5 winner | 2:30 pm ET ESPN

Game 10: No. 2 Florida State vs. Game 6 winner | 6:30 pm ET ESPN

Game 11: No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. Game 7 winner | 9 pm ET ESPN

Semifinals -- Friday, March 12

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 6:30 pm ET ESPN

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner | 9 pm ET ESPN

ACC Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 13

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner | 8:30 pm ET ESPN

