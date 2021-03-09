2021 Big East Tournament Betting Breakdown, Odds and Picks - With Villanova Ravaged By Injuries, Who Will Emerge?

The 2021 Big East Men’s Basketball tournament tips off on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden between No. 8 Georgetown and No. 9 Marquette. Villanova, Creighton, Connecticut, St. John’s, and Seton Hall all earned a first-round bye and will not play until Thursday in the quarterfinals.

This year’s Big East tournament is now absolutely wide open after the regular season champion Villanova Wildcats lost star point guard Colin Gillespie (MCL) for the season last week. In addition, the Wildcats were dealt another blow on Saturday when they lost their second-leading scorer Justin Moore with an ankle injury in a loss at Providence. It remains unclear if Moore will suit up for the three-time National Champions in New York or if he will be held out until the NCAA tournament next week. Either way, the Wildcats - without Gillespie, have now become longshots to earn their fifth Big East tournament title in the last six years.

Perhaps the hottest team in the conference - the Connecticut Huskies - catapulted up the Big East standings on the strength of a four-game winning streak, grabbed the third overall seed, and became the betting favorite.

The oddsmakers at the DraftKings Sportsbook have this tournament tightly bunched among the top three overall seeds. According to the odds, this year’s tournament - from the World’s Most Famous Arena - will be won by either UConn (+200) or Creighton (+235). The wiseguys out in Vegas are fading the established perennial power of Jay Wright and Villanova (+400) due to many devastating injuries.

Big East Tournament Contenders

No. 1 seed Villanova Wildcats (16-5; 11-4 BE; 12-9 ATS) +400

Losing star point guard Collin Gillespie (14.0 points per game/ 4.6 assists) as well as potentially second-leading scorer Justin Moore (12.9 points per game) has caused the Wildcats to fall to the third overall betting choice by the oddsmakers at odds of +400 despite being the No. 1 seed. Villanova will need forwards Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (15.2 points per game/ 8.4 rebounds) and Jermaine Samuels (11.4 points per game/ 6.3 rebounds) to emerge as dominant factors if the Wildcats have any hope of playing multiple games in the Big East tournament.

No. 2 seed Creighton Bluejays (18-7; 14-6 BE; 11-14 ATS) +235

Creighton's star backcourt duo of Denzel Mahoney (13.5 points per game) and Marcus Zegarowski (15.4 points per game / 4.4 assists) are the strength of the Bluejays. In addition, top front liner Christian Bishop (11.2 points per game / 6.1 assists) will be relied upon down low. The Bluejays will have to deal with the off-the-court distraction of seeing head coach Greg McDermott suspended over insensitive remarks made during a post-game speech to his club. Creighton has posted a lucrative 4-2 ATS mark over their last six games, after a dismal 1-6 ATS stretch over their previous seven games prior.

No. 3 seed Connecticut Huskies (14-6; 11-6 BE; 15-5 ATS) +200

The Huskies are easily the hottest team in the conference heading into the Big East tournament on a four-game winning streak that has rewarded bettors with a perfect 4-0 ATS mark. Connecticut has been one of the best teams in the country for bettors to support, going 15-5 ATS overall and will once again be a target of the sharps in New York City.

No. 4 seed St. John's (16-10; 10-9 BE; 15-11 ATS) +2000

The Red Storm, who closed out the regular strong with wins over Seton Hall and Providence, offer solid longshot value at odds of +2000. Suppose they can get by the Pirates for the second time in less than a week in the quarterfinals. In that case, they will have a lot of confidence potentially facing an injury-depleted Villanova team they have already beaten once this season.

Frankie Whispers Breakdown: The Creighton Bluejays (18-7 SU, 14-6 Big East) are the second choice to win the Big East Conference, but can they overcome the off-the-court distraction involving their suspended head coach? It's extremely likely the Bluejays will be facing Connecticut in the semifinals for the right to play in the championship game. Creighton has beaten the Huskies twice already this season, and their star backcourt duo should give them an edge. However, Huskies star guard James Bouknight who scored 40 points in the first game between the two rivals, missed the second matchup. Since his return on Feb. 16, Bouknight has been the difference-maker for the Huskies averaging 20.0 points per game and 5.2 rebounds in the last six games.

Pick: Creighton +235

Longshot: St. John’s +2000

Big East Tournament Betting Odds

UConn +200

Creighton +235

Villanova +400

Xavier +475

St. Johns +2000

Providence +3000

Marquette +6000

Georgetown +6000

Butler +8000

Depaul +20000

2021 Big East Tournament Schedule

Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York

First round -- Wednesday, March 10

Game 1: No. 9 Marquette vs. No. 8 Georgetown | 3 pm ET on FS1

Game 2: No. 10 Butler vs. No. 7 Xavier | 6 pm ET on FS1

Game 3: No. 6 Providence vs. No. 11 Depaul | 9 pm ET on FS1

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 11

Game 4: No. 1 Villanova vs. Game 1 winner | 12 pm ET on FS1

Game 5: No. 4 St. John’s vs. No. 5 Seton Hall |3 pm ET on FS1

Game 6: No. 2 Creighton vs. Game 2 winner | 6 pm ET on FS1

Game 7: No. 3 UConn vs. Game 3 winner | 9 pm ET on FS1

Semifinals -- Friday, March 12

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner | 6 pm ET on FS1

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner | 9 pm ET on FS1

Big East Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 13

Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 6:30 pm ET on Fox

